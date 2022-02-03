DC Comics To Rush-Collect Flashpoint: Batman Knight of Vengeance

Before returning to the world of Flashpoint in the upcoming Flashpoint Beyond event, DC Comics will be encouraging readers to catch up with what they see as "one of the key stories of the original saga" with Flashpoint: Batman Knight of Vengeance #1, a one-shot reprinting all three issues of the 2011 series by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso. The one-shot will be 72 pages, with a cover price of $6.99, and will follow the model set by the upcoming reprint of the first three issues of the Dark Knights Of Steel. In a world where trade paperbacks are being hit by printing issues, using a bigger comic book format rather than a paperback spine is easier for publishers when making such on-the-spot publishing decisions. Now all DC Comics has to do is to persuade those Canadian truckers to get copies to them. The Flashpoint: Batman Knight of Vengeance reprint one-shot will be on sale on the 5th of April 2022, the same day as Flashpoint Beyond #0 by Geoff Johns and Eduardo Risso. It will go to a Final Order Cut-Off on the 6th of March.

Here are the original solicitations for the series, featuring the Thomas Wayne Batman.

FLASHPOINT BATMAN KNIGHT OF VENGEANCE #1 (OF 3)

DC COMICS

APR110106

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson

FLASH FACT! He spends his days running Wayne Casinos!

On sale JUNE 11 of 3, 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US RATED T

FLASHPOINT BATMAN KNIGHT OF VENGEANCE #2 (OF 3)

DC COMICS

MAY110166

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson

FLASH QUESTION: Who is The Joker?

On sale JULY 6 2 of 3, 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US RATED T

FLASHPOINT BATMAN KNIGHT OF VENGEANCE #3 (OF 3)

DC COMICS

JUN110182

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson

FLASH FACT: The Joker is revealed, and Thomas Wayne will have to figure out whether he can pull the trigger on his lifelong nemesis.

On sale AUGUST 3 3 of 3, 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US RATED T