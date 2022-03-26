DC Comics Trademarks The Supermobile For 2022

The Supermobile is the DC Comics equivalent to Batman's Batmobile, but rather than enhancing Superman's abilities, it attempts to duplicate them, whenever Superman loses his powers in some spurious fashion. Created by Cary Bates for It's a Bird… It's a Plane… It's Supermobile! in 1978's Action Comics, it was initially created as a promotional tie-in for the Corgi Toys toy line and Bates had to find some kind of justification.

The Supermobile is designed by Superman and made of Supermanium which also shields Superman from red solar radiation. It contains robot arms on either side of the cockpit. He used it again a few months later, but rarely since, it has usually re-emerged as some kind of retro kitch. The vehicle has made a few unofficial cameo appearances in DC Comics titles in recent years.

It also popped up unironically at the time in the Super Friends cartoons in the late seventies and early eighties. But maybe it will be back a bit more permanently in the very near future?

Because DC Comics has decided to re-register a trademark for the Supermobile. Not for the first time, they registered a trademark for "toys, namely toy vehicles" back in 1986 though it lapsed in 1993. Well, it seems that DC Comics have plans again. Or are just wanting to stop other people. Either way, DC Comics has registered Supermobile as a trademark for 2022 once more. And the thing about trademarks is, that in order to keep them, you have to use them…

Anyone want to campaign for Todd McFarlane to add a Supermobile to his DC Multiverse line of figures and toys? And who else (apart from Grant Morrison) wants to bring the Supermobile back right now?