DC Facsimile Comics For Sgt Rock & Blackhawk First Appearances

In May, DC Comics are doing facsimile editions of the first appearances of Sgt Rock in Our Army At War #81 and Blackhawk in Military Comics.

Article Summary DC releasing Facsimile Editions starting with Crisis On Infinite Earths in April 2024.

Facsimile editions include first appearances of Sgt Rock and Blackhawk in May.

Original Military Comics #1 art by Chuck Cuidera, cover by Will Eisner on sale 5/21/24.

Our Army At War #81 features Sgt. Rock by Bob Haney and art by Andru & Esposito.

MILITARY COMICS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by WILL EISNER

Art and cover by CHUCK CUIDERA

$6.99 US 64 pages ON SALE 5/21/24

"Hawk-a-a-a!" The legendary Blackhawk and his squadron take to the air against the Nazis for the very first time in this full-facsimile reprint of the action-packed first issue of Military Comics from 1941.

OUR ARMY AT WAR #81 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BOB HANEY

Art by ROSS ANDRU and MIKE ESPOSITO

Cover by JERRY GRANDENETTI

$3.99 32 pages ON SALE 5/7/24

"Nothin's easy in Easy Company." Sgt. Rock and his legendary World War II fighting force make their first appearance together in "The Rock of Easy Co.!" This full facsimile edition also features three other explosive battle-action stories from legendary DC war artists Joe Kubert, Russ Heath, and more.

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Plot by MARV WOLFMAN, LEN WEIN, and ROBERT GREENBERGER

Art by GEORGE PEREZ and DICK GIORDANO

Cover by GEORGE PEREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ

Blank variant cover

$3.99 32 pages ON SALE 4/16/24

Heroes will live! Heroes will die! And the DC Universe will never again be the same! The premiere issue of the landmark series that forever transformed the DC Universe and the superhero landscape is faithfully reprinted in a vibrant full-facsimile edition.

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PEREZ and DICK GIORDANO

Cover by GEORGE PEREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ

Blank variant cover

$3.99 32 pages ON SALE 5/21/24

Already 1,000 universes have died, and the Monitor has summoned a group of 15 heroes and villains in a race against and through time to save this one. Part two of the epic storyline is faithfully reproduced and represented in this facsimile edition.

