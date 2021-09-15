DC Fandome Will Announce Fortnite Skin With New Batman/Fortnite Comic

Earlier this year, DC Comics published a Batman/Fortnite mini-series that transported Batman, Catwoman, and Deathstroke to the world of Epic Games' Fortnite, as well a GI Joe's Snake Eyes. It's back with Scott Snyder for a one-shot in October and we have discovered that it will also have a download Fortnite skin, exclusive to the comic book. Retailers were caught short with the first issue of Batman/Fortnite and the Harley Quinn DC Rebirth skin designed by Amanda Conner, but they shouldn't be this time. However, odds are that plenty of them will. The Final Order Cut-Off date is this Sunday if any retailers want to up their orders – don't wait until DC Fandome. That's when the nature of the skin will be released, on the 16th of October. The comic book, with the digital code in question, will be released three days later

Scott Snyder has written the comic with Christos Gage who wrote the original Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book as well as Epic Games' Donald Mustard. At the end of that series, we saw Lex Luthor and his Legion Of Doom working with Dr Slone of the Imagined Order from Fortnite on a nefarious scheme that would also bring the world of Fortnite to Gotham City. And that's just what's happening in this one-shot, it seems.. Joshua Hixon will be drawing the one-shot, and it all kicks off in October. An over-sized issue, at DC Fandome we may have even got to see the Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion cover currently hidden from us.

BATMAN FORTNITE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR

Story by Scott Snyder, Christos Gage, and Donald Mustard.

Main Cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion $4.99

Open Order Variant Cover by Alex Garner $5.99 (Card Stock)

1:25 Variant cover by Donald Mustard $5.99 (Card Stock)

Pencils and inks by Joshua Hixson

Directly from the bestselling, groundbreaking Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries, comes an oversized one-shot that brings the action from the island to Gotham City. If you thought the Batman/Fortnite saga was over, think again…it only gets bigger from here! Includes a bonus digital code for an outfit in Fortnite.

FOC Date: 9/19/2021 In-Store Date: 10/26/2021