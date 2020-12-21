DC Future State Flash Gossip: Wally West, What Did You Do? (Spoilers)

It's Flash and Wally West future time. Because in January and February, DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into DC Infinite, from March 2021. Spoilers going in, be warned.

Because Bleeding Cool has heard a few things about Future State that may suggest what else is to come, including what's going down in the water. We may be talking a fair bit about that this weekend, and you can follow along on this handy DC Future State Bleeding Cool link.

We are told that in DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC's heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space. And that the final chapter of Dark Nights: Death Metal brings new life to DC's Multiverse, kicking off this glimpse into the unwritten worlds of DC's future.

The Kid Quick Flash – they came from the multiverse to warn our world of a great conspiracy – and stayed behind with the Justice League to help with the fallout. What fallout? Well…

The Flash Family's powers are also stolen due by unknown forces and they are forced to battle Wally West, possessed by a mysterious entity that had been trapped inside the Speed Force. It can't end well.

Because Wally West kills his nephew and fellow Flash, Wallace West. And now Barry Allen must deal with him too. And Future State: Teen Titans shows us just how that works out, right?

Gravestones for Wally West and Wallace West… But lots of Flash with Barry, Wally and Kid Quick all on the cover of DC Infinite Fallout.