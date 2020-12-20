DC Future State Gossip: Why Does Supergirl Hate Superman?

It's future Superman time! In January and February, DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into DC Infinite, from March 2021… Spoilers going in, be warned.

Because Bleeding Cool has heard a few things about Future State that may suggest what else is to come, including what's going down in the water, we may be talking a fair bit about that this weekend, and you can follow along on this handy DC Future State Bleeding Cool link.

We are told that in DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC's heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space. And that the final chapter of Dark Nights: Death Metal brings new life to DC's Multiverse, kicking off this glimpse into the unwritten worlds of DC's future. But what of the Superbooks?

Well, we know that Superman is imprisoned off-world. That Superboy has become the new Superman. And Supergirl is on the moon. But what gives?

On Warworld, Clark Kent/Superman is battling as a gladiator, so he can eventually liberate the planet from its ruler, Mongul's son. The new Mister Miracle (watch no one complain that he is black because… it's Mister Miracle), Shilo Norman, accidentally lands on the planet after escaping Metropolis, while Guardian manages a bottled city of rioters. Midnighter hunts for a power source greater than Kryptonite to help Clark overthrow Warworld's ruler. But what of The Authority?

Watch out for the establishment of Trojan Tech (below) in Metropolis, because even as the city and Superman get rid of Luther and Lexcorp, he leaves behind Brain Cells (above), controlling all as well as Superman having to deal with Brainiac, The Five Empires, The Golden Gods Of Creon, The Time Luchadores.

Supergirl had issues with Jonathan Kent becoming Superman, rather than her. After he shrank Metropolis and placed it in a bottle, Supergirl demand he relinquishes the role. There was a big fight. This is why she is on the moon, establishing a colony for refugee aliens expelled or unable to seek shelter in Earth. The arrival of Lynari soon threatens this colony, as shape-shifting aliens come looking for her.

Lois Lane is an ambassador for Earth to the United Planets, which is a step up from a journalist but she does have connections. But how come she's the one who has to deal with Lex Luthor, ruler of planet Lexor, dominated with oh-so-familiar propaganda and divide-and-rule politics?

And Krypto is dead. How cheery.