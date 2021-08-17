DC Gets Into Bed With Webtoon For Digital Comics

DC Comics has made a deal with South Korean online publisher Webtoon, for a new deal with DC Comics characters appearing in Webtoon comic books. According to Variety who got the exclusive PR, DC and Webtoon will collaborate on standalone webcomics that "will appeal to all fans, without the need to know or read any previous stories." More is intended to be announced in the next few weeks, but the comics will be made available digitally in English before being translated into other languages.

DC Senior Vice President and General Manager Daniel Cherry III, brought in to DC Comics in the first place to fire most of the staff, said in a statement that said very little "DC is excited to introduce our iconic characters to a new generation of fans worldwide" and then DC has been "working closely with the Webtoon writers and artists to adapt our characters and stories to Webtoon's mobile format. Our shared goal is to create fun and compelling DC stories that all readers will enjoy." Ken Kim, CEO of Webtoon Entertainment noted that their audience trends to 16-24-year-old readers and says that they value "well-known IP like DC's to develop into content for younger generations – it is going to be beneficial for DC and Webtoon." David Lee, head of content stated "This collaboration is a landmark for us as we work toward a new age of digital comics in the U.S".

Two years ago Webtoon was the most popular comic book publisher in the world, and its size and scope have increased vastly since, with an average of 72 million monthly active users, about ten million of which are in the US, and its serialised webcomics that scroll vertically are available in the free-to-download Webtoon app for Android and iOS, or through the company website. Webtoon also launched in the US and has offices in Los Angeles, currently recruiting editors and talent drivers. Generally, the first few chapters are free, with paid episodes beyond that. While many creators have come to fruition solely on Webtoon, others recognised from other markets include Linda Sejic and Justin Jordan.