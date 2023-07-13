Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Manga, Superman | Tagged: dc infinite

DC Infinite App Now Reads Left-to-Right For Manga Titles

DC Comics has now updated the DC Infinite app to reflect the Japanese experience to be right to left for Kodansha Superman and Batman manga

Earlier this year, DC announced its collaboration with Japanese publisher Kodansha to release English-language, collected editions of three popular manga titles featuring DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains: Joker: One Operation Joker, Superman vs. Meshi, and Batman: Justice Buster. Solicited to be published in print, in the Japanese right-to-left reading style, these titles were also announced as available for all paid subscribers to the DC Universe Infinite (DCUI) digital subscription platform, in the form of weekly chapters. With each DCUI chapter, an excerpt from the corresponding print chapter for each title.

But reading online using the DC app, forced the reading experience to be left-to-right in the Western tradition. DC Comics has now updated the app to reflect that, with a brand-new feature that enables these chapters to also be read from right to left, in the traditional manga style.

"We want everyone to have an opportunity to read DC's new manga titles, so we've upgraded DCUI with a new reader so that our valued DCUI subscribers will be able to experience the books in the traditional manga format," said Anne DePies, SVP and DC general manager. "The digital chapters will read right to left, the same as the physical collections that will publish later this year, giving everyone the same authentic experience. We're so grateful to the DCUI team, and to DC's partnership with Kodansha, for helping us bring these books to the North American market."

This new feature and content will be available to all paid DCUI subscribers immediately, regardless of subscription tier. In addition to the Kodansha titles, several current manga titles available on DCUI will also be converted for compatibility with the new reader, including all three volumes of Batman: The Jiro Kuwata Batmanga and Batman and the Justice League, plus the complete Batman: Death Mask.

The first volumes of Joker: One Operation Joker, Superman vs. Meshi, and Batman: Justice Buster will be published on the 5th of September.

Joker: One Operation Joker Manga

The Joker like you've never seen him before…as a single father?! After a fateful encounter with Batman that results in the Dark Knight de-aging to a baby, Joker takes it upon himself to raise the child into the crusader of justice! But does the Clown Prince of Crime really understand what it means to be Batman—or, more importantly, what it means to raise a baby all by yourself? Everyone needs a babysitter who makes them laugh, right? Joker: One Operation Joker is written by Satoshi Miyagawa (Uchuu Senkan Tiramisu) with art by Keisuke Gotou.

Batman: Justice Buster Manga

Gotham City has been under the protection of Batman for only a short amount of time, but since the vigilante's appearance, crime has changed. It's gotten more bold, more destructive. As Batman tries to rise to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully, one day put an end to crime in Gotham. But will its solution be one Batman can execute? Batman: Justice Buster is written and illustrated by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Ultraman).

Superman vs. Meshi Manga

It's hungry work being Superman! That's why every day for lunch, Superman makes a quick stopover in Japan to try a new chain restaurant. Whether it's a hearty bowl of curry or conveyor-belt sushi, the Man of Steel loves to indulge in the delectable delicacies the country has to offer. He'll even share a meal with the other members of the Justice League from time to time in the hopes of showing them an incredible culinary experience. So pull up a seat, and dig in as Superman does battle with lunch! Superman vs. Meshi is written by Satoshi Miyagawa with art by Kai Kitago.

