DC Issues One-Per-Store Edition Of Catalogue For Local Comic Shop Day

Local Comic Shop Day is an event organised by ComicsPRO to focus on bricks'n'mortar comic shops, offering them collectable comic book items not intended to be made available through online-only outlets. Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO states that "to get comic fans into their local shop for the holidays. To celebrate the local comic shop" But Local Comic Shop Day 2020 has a new look. First of all, it's on a Wednesday instead of a Saturday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The organizers decided that since Wednesday is traditionally the day that new comics come out, that should be part of the celebration. Also, in order to expand the day to all stores and make sure everybody gets to celebrate, the organizers have eliminated the requirement that stores have to register for the day. (Although it is still recommended that stores register so they more exposure and potentially get promo items)."

Some publishers offer exclusive books, others exclusive covers, they are ofter limited, with special surprise items. But DC Comics? They are doing a foil version of the Other History Of The DC Universe #1 but aside from that aren't even trying. Because for Local Comic Shop Day, on the 25th of November DC Comics is offer one copy of a recoloured cover version of their DC Nation Presents: DC Future State preview comic book. That's it. A recoloured cover. Of a preview catalogue. Oh, and it will have the LCSD logo on the cover.

Now because there is just one copy, it will go for a lot of cheddar. But it still smacks of being really cheesy. Here are the other books being offered, by DC, Marvel, Boom, Z2 and Image Comics.

LCSD 2020 SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #1 FOIL VARIANT

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James Tynion IV

(A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

* GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Memetic, Batman: Detective Comics) teams with artist Werther Dell'Edera (Briggs Land) for an all-new limited series about staring into the abyss to find your worst fears staring back

.* When the children of Archer's Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories-impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows.

* Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see.

* Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. That is all she does, and she bears the cost because it MUST be done

LCSD 2020 SPAWN #312 RETAILER VARIANT

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Todd McFarlane

This LCSD 2020 SPAWN #312 cover will be a variant of Todd McFarlane's cover for the issue—only instead of listing out the names of those who've contributed to SPAWN over the years, this LCSD 2020 cover will wraparound and feature the names of retailers who are registered for the 2020 Local Comic Shop Day festivities!

OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5) LCSD JAMAL CAMPBELL SILVER METALLIC INK VARIANT

DC COMICS

(W) John Ridley(A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Andrea Cucchi

Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) examines the mythology of the DC Universe in this compelling new miniseries that reframes iconic moments of DC history and charts a previously unexplored sociopolitical thread as seen through the prism of DC Super Heroes who come from traditionally disenfranchised groups.

This unique new series presents its story as prose by Ridley married with beautifully realized illustrations by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi. Issue #1 follows the story of Jefferson Pierce, the man who will one day become Black Lightning, as he makes his way from being a young track star to a teacher and, ultimately, to his role as a hero.

Future issues focus on characters such as Karen and Mal Duncan, Tatsu Yamashiro, and Renee Montoya.Extensively researched and masterfully executed, The Other History of the DC Universe promises to be an experience unlike any other. You may think you know the history of the DC Universe…but the truth is far more complex. The Other History of the DC Universe isn't about saving the world—it's about having the strength to simply be who you are

LCSD 2020 DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES FOIL VARIANT

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) J. G. Jones

* The acclaimed prequel to the groundbreaking Dune continues in comic book form for the first time.

* Pardot Kynes arrives on Arrakis to begin research into terraforming the desert planet, but the merciless Baron Harkonnen has plans of his own.

* Meanwhile, the sadistic Harkonnens brutally test a young slave named Duncan Idaho.

* And Leto Atreidies meets with the pioneers of space travel technology – taking the first steps towards his incredible destiny.

LCSD 2020 MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 FOIL VARIANT

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Goni Montes

* Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE- but who is the NEW Green Ranger and are they friend… or foe?

* Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and rising star artist Marco Renna send the Mighty Morphin team on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation – one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes!

* But even if the Mighty Morphin team can all find a way to survive Zedd and their mysterious new enemies, they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon's past!

* The next big epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike

LCSD 2020 POWER RANGERS #1 FOIL VARIANT

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Peach Momoko

*Two New Series, Two New Teams –

The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE – And Only Lord Drakkon, Their Greatest Enemy, Can Save Them!

* Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Go Go Power Rangers) reveal a new cosmic threat that only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers – Jason, Trini and Zack – can hope to defeat!

* But their secret weapon is… the villainous Lord Drakkon?!

* Zordon forbids the Omega Rangers from contacting Drakkon, so if they want to save the universe then they'll have to go rogue – and go up against their Mighty Morphin allies.

* The next big Power Rangers epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike.

LCSD WITCHER FADING MEMORIES #1 CVR A

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A) Amad Mir (CA) Evan Cagle

Geralt has become impoverished and dejected since monster threats have seemingly vanished. Times have always been hard for Witchers – but without continual work, his situation has worsened. As Geralt explores new possibilities for his life path, he receives a request from the Mayor of Towitz, a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets… but something feels off about this new threat.

LCSD 2020 LUMBERJANES #75 FOIL VARIANT

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (A) Kanesha C. Bryant, Julia Madrigal (CA) Kat Leyh

* END OF SUMMER Part Three!

* Co-Creator & original series artist Brooklyn Allen returns!

* With the campgrounds and cabins of Miss Qiunzella's camp full to bursting with scared campers, cryptids, and literal wild animals, time is running out to save themselves from the Grey!

* With camp director Rosie and Bearwoman Nellie losing control of themselves, and Diane off searching for godly help on Mount Olympus, the rest of the mortal Lumberjanes are the last hope to save their home-away-from-home!

LCSD 2020 INVINCIBLE #1 GOLD FOIL LOGO

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Cory Walker

Strange things begin to happen to Mark Grayson as he develops superpowers. Luckily, his dad is around to show him the ropes, at least he WOULD be if he weren't so busy saving the world all the time. Mark is forced to go out on his own, and try and figure out how all this superheroing business works. The results are a monumental disaster. Meanwhile, there's trouble at school when Mark is dragged into a fight of epic proportions.

This LCSD 2020 edition of the debut issue of the long running INVINCIBLE series by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker will introduce the action packed adventure to a whole new audience of readers since its original launch in 2003. Now fans can revisit the iconic superhero story of Mark Grayson in anticipation of the upcoming Amazon Prime Original TV show adaptation coming soon and featuring the voices of fan-favorite Steven Yeun (THE WALKING DEAD), Academy and Golden Globe award winning J.K. Simmons, and two time Golden Globe winning Sandra Oh of the popular TV series Killing Eve!

LCSD 2020 MONSTRESS: TALK STORIES #1

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A/CA) Sana Takeda

Bridging the gap between the fifth and sixth arc (which resumes in January 2021), MONSTRESS returns with TALK-STORIES, a two-part limited series that invites you to eat dumplings beside the fire and listen as Kippa recounts a defining moment from her childhood.

Whether caught up on the latest issue of MONSTRESS or not, fans will enjoy this delightful spinoff and will want to get their hands on this highly collectable Gold Foil LCSD edition.

LCSD 2020 ICE CREAM MAN #20

IMAGE COMICS

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. Three fish, four fish, have some more fish. Five fish, six fish—are you sickish? Seven fish, eight fish…it's getting late fish. Nine fish, ten fish, everyone you love will die and life is pointless so why even get out of bed you little worm you sick little insect with your sad flailing arms and creepy-crawly legs my god I've never seen such a pathetic specimen how sad how truly tragic…red fish, blue fish.

A Green Eggs & Ham homage LCSD 2020 edition of the standalone issue from ICE CREAM MAN that sold out multiple times and caused a stir for it's creepy satirization of classic children's stories.

LCSD X OF SWORDS DESTRUCTION #1 HENRICHON VARIANT

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard (A) Pepe Larraz

Cover art by Nikko Henrichon

The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall. A sword against the darkness.

LCSD 2020 TRUE WAR STORIES

Z2 COMICS

(W) Various (A) Various

Vietcong sappers attack a fuel point, only to be foiled by an unusual alert guard dog. An MP guards convoys of mystery bombs in the Thai jungle in 1968. A young Airman copes with post-9/11 paranoia in Okinawa. A Marine sniper in Haiti faces the repercussions of the shot he never took. A team of SEALs help rescue a kidnapped girl in the Philippines. Army interpreters in Iraq battle their toughest foe: the rats of Saddam's palace. A soldier on a late-night run surprises a motorpool saboteur. A young cavalry lieutenant, fresh off the Battle of Kamdesh, meets the Marine half-brother he's never known. A Navy ship reacts to an unexpected man overboard. And if you've ever wondered what Christmas was like in a war zone, you're about to find out.Artists include Peter Krause, Ryan Howe, Skylar Patridge (drawing her own father's Vietnam story), Eoin Marron, Tish Doolin (a former Army medic), Dave Acosta, A. D'Amico, Drew Moss, Josh Hood, PJ Holden, Chris Peterson, Sam Hart, Jeff McComsey, and Paul Williams. Colors are by Dee Cunniffe, Matt Soffe, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Tarsis Cruz, and Aladdin Collar. All lettering is done by de Campi herself.