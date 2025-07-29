Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC K.O., sdcc

DC K.O. Ashcan Reveals An Ark Of Apokolips & Apokoliptian Tournament

DC K.O. Ashcan Reveals an Ark Of Apokolips and an Apokoliptian Tournament running through the entire Earth

Article Summary Darkseid evolves into King Omega, threatening the DC Universe after destroying its future timeline.

DC K.O. launches a tournament turning Earth into an Apokoliptian arena with five deadly levels.

Heroes and villains must battle each other to generate the energy needed to confront Darkseid.

The closer fighters get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more corrupted and dangerous they become.

DC K.O. is the new event comic book series in which everyone in the DC Universe gets to fight everyone else in an attempt to generate enough energy to take on the revived Darkseid. And the DC KO Ashcan, given away at San Diego Comic-Con but going for silly money on eBay has revealed a little bit more in the back matter, courtesy of the co-writers Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson.

Scott Snyder: "When the story starts, the heroes learn that not only has Darkseid evolved into something bigger and stronger than he's ever been, but he's coming over from the Absolute Universe to the DC Universe, and there's no stopping him. He's moving backwards through time from the future to the present. With the birth of the Absolute Universe, he's absorbed so much omega energy that he's become something beyond conception. He's become the King Omega—"K.O."

Joshua Williamson: "He's destroyed the future. There's no future for DC at this point because of what Darkseid has done."

Scott Snyder: "He's making his way back to the present, and there's no way to stop him, but what the heroes learn is that the only way to confront this is to become what he is. How do you do that? They have to use this device called the Ark of Apokolips to change the Earth into an Apokoliptian tournament – an arena with five different levels, going to the core."

Ooh look, everyone, Batman's got a pointy thing.

DC K.O. #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and acetate cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by JIM LEE, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, FRANK CHO, SCOTT KOBLISH, JAE LEE, MIKE DEL MUNDO, BEN OLIVER (face-off), NOOBOVICH (1:25), DAN MORA (bracket), MARK SPEARS (Darkseid), foil variant by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, AEW Cameo variant by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

It's the knock-down, drag-out brawl to end all brawls for the fate of the DC Universe! DC K.O. #1 by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernández is here! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVI FERNÁNDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!