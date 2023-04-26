DC Launches Fire & Ice Series by Joanne Starer & Natacha Bustos DC Comics will be launching a new Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville series in September by Joanne Starer and Natacha Bustos.

DC Comics will be launching a new Power Girl Special with a Fire & Ice backup strip by Joanne Starer and Natacha Bustos in May, which will also spinoff into a new Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville series by Starer, Bustos, colourist Tamra Bonvillain and letterer Ariana Maher for DC Comics' Dawn of DC publishing initiative in September 2023.

In the introductory tale, Fire and Ice respond to a natural disaster in Baltimore, debating whether to involve Ice's old flame Guy Gardner. When Guy causes some major drama at the scene, Superman gets involved to stop the fight. In Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1, Superman sent the former Justice Leaguers packing for Smallville to lie low following their extremely public and utterly disastrous mission in Baltimore, and in doing so doomed them to a fate worse than death: irrelevance. Ice finds herself drawn to the quiet life and dreams of planting roots. But Fire…well, Fire will do just about anything to get the hell outta dodge and back on the Super Hero circuit—including challenging the DC Universe's biggest villains to a knock-down, drag-out, live-streamed brawl in the streets of Smallville! Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1 hits shelves on September 5.

Power Girl Special #1 will be available from DC at local comic shops on the 30th May with a main cover by Sauvage, open to order variant covers by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau and Amanda Conner, a 1:25 variant by Tula Lotay, a 1:50 variant by Taj Tenfold, and the featured variant by David Nakayama, which will also be available in a special foil format.