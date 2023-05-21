DC Reunites Everyone For 30 Years Of The Death Of Superman (Spoilers) In last months's Action Comics #1054, the Death of Superman made its 30th anniversary come back with the return of Cyborg Superman.

Superman spoilers!: In last months's Action Comics #1054, the Death of Superman made its 30th anniversary come back with the return of Cyborg Superman. Alongside Steel, that was two of the four replacement Supermen from The Reign Of The Supermen that followed. And in this Tuesday's Action Comics #1055 we get to revisit them.

As well as some editorial notes regarding Dark Crisis that we hope they aren't going to have to walk back once the collection comes to town.

With more editorial notes (and more crossed fingers) to explain just how Hank Henshaw, the Cyborg Superman made his return.

Oh no, Steel is into blockchain and AI, everyone. Does that mean a certain vocal part of the internet will be very upset in a fashion that won't actually make a difference?

And with Conner Kent, the third of the replacement Supermen from thirty years ago, there to help deal with all the mess that techbro/cryptobro John Henrey Irons has let loose, there's only one more Superman to make the set.

The Eradicator! That's all four! A containment of Kryptonian culture corrupted to preserve said culture via the destruction of others, which stole Superman's body and used it as a template to create its own, using Superman's body as its battery. Later it would join the Outsiders, was injured by an OMAC and during the Infinite Crisis was being kept in a coma at Steel's headquarters, Steelworks. Well, it looks like he's woken up…

ACTION COMICS #1055

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Dorado Quick Art by Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, and Yasmin Flores Montanez Superman's true enemy has been revealed: the Cyborg Superman, Hank Henshaw! Everything the Super-Family has built stands on a knife's edge, and Superman and Metallo become the unlikeliest of allies as they hunt for Metallo's missing sister. Can they prevent the inevitable devolution of Metallo's mind and body long enough to save his sister from Henshaw's monstrous plans? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/23/2023

