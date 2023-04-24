DC Comics Mark 30 Years of The Death Of Superman (Spoilers) In previous Superman gossip Bleeding Cool someone else in his extended DC Comics Superman family is coming out of the closet

In previous Superman gossip Bleeding Cool noted that while Clark Kent is keeping his Supermannery close to his chest, someone else in his extended DC Comics family is coming out of the closet for his 30th anniversary. John Henry Irons, better known as Steel and CEO of Steelworks. The genius engineer who built a mechanized suit of armour to replicate Superman's powers and bear his logo, when he was killed by Doomsday. After he was resurrected, Superman accepted Steel as an ally while Irons' niece, Natasha Irons also developed her own armour as Starlight. Steel first appeared in The Adventures of Superman #500 in May 1993, created by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove. Shaquille O'Neal played the character in the 1997 film orfthe same name and Wolé Parks in the recent TV series. And now getting a series in June, written by the voiceover artist who played him in the cartoons, Michael Dorn to be drawn by Sami Basri launching in June. In which we now understand that, after thirty years, the world will know John Henry Irons is Steel. And that gets revealed in this week's Action Comics #1054.

But this is not the only callback to the Death of Superman. And I don't even mean eath of Superman's co-creator Dan Jurgens with his Lois & Superman strip.

Cyborg Superman,looking very much like one of the four figures who replaced Superman after his death. Hank Henshaw was a NASA who blamed Superman for a solar flare and accident, which turned him into a cybertelepath. And who managed to beam his mind into the birthing matrix which had carried Superman from Krypton to Earth to create a body identical to Superman's with cybernetic parts to fill in the missing bits. Another version of Cyborg Superman was Zor-El, younger brother of Jor-El, in the New 52. And now, it seems, we have another twist on the original, born from both Superman, and from Mentallo…. I wonder if he'll be friendly?

ACTION COMICS #1054 CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Steve Beach

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Dorado Quick Art by Rafa Sandoval, Dan Jurgens, and Yasmin Flores Montanez As Superman and Natasha Irons race to save Steel from the newly transformed Metallo, the Super-Twins are lost–and alone–against the nightmarish threat of the Necrohive! How will Lois and the House of El find them? Plus, learn the shocking identity of the mysterious ghost in the machine behind Metallo's transformation as he and Superman face each other in an epic rematch for the ages! Plus: A new era for John Henry Irons begins in Steel Forged part 1! And Dan Jurgens explores the not-too-distant-past world of Lois and Clark 2 in a bold new interlude!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/25/2023

ACTION COMICS #1055 CVR A SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Dorado Quick Art by Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, and Yasmin Flores Montanez Superman's true enemy has been revealed: the Cyborg Superman, Hank Henshaw! Everything the Super-Family has built stands on a knife's edge, and Superman and Metallo become the unlikeliest of allies as they hunt for Metallo's missing sister. Can they prevent the inevitable devolution of Metallo's mind and body long enough to save his sister from Henshaw's monstrous plans?

ACTION COMICS #1056 CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Steve Beach

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, and Dorado Quick Art by Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, and Yasmin Flores Montanez A shocking new character makes their debut as the thrill-packed Speeding Bullets concludes! Superman and Metallo must reluctantly join forces to stop the Cyborg Superman. With Tracy Corben's life (or at least her humanity) hanging in the balance, the Super-Family fights to keep Metropolis standing. Meanwhile, Lois and the staff of the Daily Planet set out to uncover the mysterious leader–and shocking origin–of Blue Earth!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/27/2023