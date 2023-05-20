DC Comics Removes Editorial Note About Batman & Dark Crisis Batman #128 happened before Dark Crisis. But also after Dark Crisis. Or at least it did, looks like DC Comics has tried to fix this.

In Batman #128, the Justice League turning up to deal with Failsafe, the Batman-created robot that had defeated Batman and had taken over Gotham. The problem was that at the time, Justice League #75 and Dark Crisis, had seen the Justice League – including Batman – killed off. So we got an editorial note.

Telling us that this scene had happened before Dark Crisis. All well and good, but in Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7, as the Justice League come back to life and everything is all tickety boo again, we saw the future for the Justice Leaguers. Superman fighting Lex Luthor back in his suit as we saw with Superman #1, The Devil Nezra possessing Damian Wayne, as that just played out in Batman Vs Robi, but in between the two…

… Batman fighting Failsafe. Even though the Dark Crisis was meant to have happened after Batman was fighting Failsafe. So Batman #128 happened before Dark Crisis. But also after Dark Crisis. Recently the Batman comics in question were collected in hardcover form. And Twitter user Jorge P noticed a change that had been made, and posted the proof on Twitter.

The editorial note had been removed! So it no longer took place before Dark Crisis, but after Dark Crisis. Hang on, but since the Justice League haven't reconvened in this form, the current Batman run must still be taking place in the future long after the rest of the current DC Universe is taking place. Bleeding Cool has already run the scoop that DC Comics is bringing back the Justice League after Knight Terrors, but if it is a different line-up, all bets are off…