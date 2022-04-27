DC Reveal Robin & Blood Syndicate Pride Variant Covers

DC Comics have revealed all their DC Pride variant covers for Pride Month, June 2022, alongside the DC Pride anthology, Harley Quinn, Aquamen and Superman: Son of Kal-El, Wonder Woman, and new series for Poison Ivy, Nubia: Queen of the Amazons, Kid Quick in Multiversity: Teen Justice, a Galaxy: The Prettiest Star graphic novel and a Tim Drake Special,

Throughout DC's line of monthly comics, DC's 2022 Pride-themed variant covers will feature artwork by Mateus Manhanini (Blood Syndicate: Season One #2) and Lynne Yoshi (Robin #15) as well as the previously revealed Amy Reeder (Batman #124), David Talaski (Superman: Son of Kal-El #12), Derek Charm (Action Comics #1044), Joe Phillips (Aquamen #5), Kevin Wada (Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1), Kris Anka (Poison Ivy #1), Nick Robles (Nightwing #93), Nicole Goux (Wonder Woman #788), Olivier Coipel (Harley Quinn #16), Stephen Byrne (Multiversity: Teen Justice #1),

And here are the details of the DC Pride 2022 #1 One-Shot, out the Tuesday before Pride Month begins. This should help if there are any last minute delays…

DC PRIDE 2022 #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A PHIL JIMENEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Phil Jimenez

Written by Devin Grayson, Stephanie Williams, Travis G. Moore, Alyssa Wong, and others Art by Nick Robles, Brittney Williams, Evan Cagle, W. Scott Forbes, and others DC's 2022 celebration kicks off with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever before! This anthology features 13 all-new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ fan-favorites new and old including Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and more! This special also includes: A Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen! An introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project! Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 5/31/2022