DC SuperHero Girls Team Reunite On Kenzie's Kingdom From Vault

Former Justice League and Metal editor Rebecca Taylor, now Managing Editor at Vault Comics has signed up Kenzie's Kingdom, written by Shea Fontana, drawn by Agnes Garbowska, and coloured by Silvana Brys for the middle-grade/YA graphic novel imprint Wonderbound. Publisher's Weekly states that Kenzie's Kingdom is about a teenage girl who is less than content to work at her family business, a castle turned tourist stop. When an out-of-his-own-time knight-in-training appears, the only way to send him back is for a princess to properly knight him; too bad the 21st century is light on princesses. Kenzie's Kingdom will be published in the summer of 2022. Their agent Claire Draper at the Bent Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

Shea Fontana is the showrunner for Monster High series for Nickelodeon and Mattel and is known for writing DC Super Hero Girls movies, TV shows, and comics, animated shorts, as well as Polly Pocket, Doc McStuffins, The 7D, Whisker Haven Tales with the Palace Pets, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz and the film, Crowning Jules. She has also written comic books Justice League, Wonder Woman, Batman: Overdrive, Catwoman/Looney Tunes, and DC: Women of Action, published by Chronicle.

Agnes Garbowska has drawn many issues of My Little Pony, Teen Titans GO and DC Super Girls, and Kenzie's Kingdom, which will reunite Shea, Agnes, and Sil after all working on the DC Super Girls comics together.

Their agent, Claire Draper at The Bent Agency recently sold Oli Franey's debut graphic novel, Monster Crush, to Dark Horse Comics, Cait May and Trevor Bream's Another Kind graphic novel to HarperAlley and Jessica Olien's middle-grade graphic novel debut, Fox Hall, to Henry Holt Books For Younger People. and Samatha Benc's Last Ship To Mars to Henry Holt. Clearly, a decent agent to have on your side.