DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 Preview: Fast Friends Fight Darkseid

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 hits stores on Wednesday as the Justice League teams up with the Blue Blur to take on Darkseid in this dimension-hopping crossover event.

Article Summary DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 blasts onto shelves on 3/19/2025 as Sonic and Justice League battle Darkseid.

This epic crossover sees Sonic’s speed and DC heroes clashing with Darkseid’s cosmic menace.

Experience a high-octane, dimension-hopping adventure uniting Sonic’s crew with DC’s finest.

GOTTA. GO. FLASH-FAST. It's a crossover event unlike any other! The monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them. Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up! Don't miss part one of this unique crossover event!

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1

DC Comics

0125DC204

0125DC205 – DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 Ethan Young Cover – $4.99

0125DC206 – DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 Blank Cover – $4.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Pablo M. Collar

In Shops: 3/19/2025

SRP: $3.99

