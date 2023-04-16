DC's Knight Terrors Will End With Night's End – Full Checklist DC's Knight Terrors two-month horror crossline event is coming. The Convergence and Future Tense style two-month skip month for DC Comics.

DC's Knight Terrors two-month horror crossline event is coming. The Convergence and Future Tense style two-month skip month for DC Comics that for some reason isn't happening over October and November for Hallowe'en. With July and August seeing a plethora of two-issue miniseries instead of the ongoing lines, with each featuring a DC Comics superhero or supervillain confronting their worst nightmares in a "Nightmare Realm." We have the full checklist with the news that it will end in August with Night's End…

And the full listings for Knight Terror in July.

Ever since becoming Batman, Bruce Wayne has been a creature of the night. But now, trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Bruce is stalked by the horror he's created! Can he escape before his own nightmares pull him deeper into the darkness? July 4, Knight Terrors: Batman #1 is written by Joshua Williamson (Superman) with art and main cover by Guillem March (The Joker). The issue will feature backup art by David Lafuente, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Puppeteer Lee, a 1:25 variant by Kael Ngu, a 1:50 variant by Dan Mora, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

After investigating an alarming intrusion at the now-defunct Hall of Justice, Wonder Woman and her unexpected new ally, Detective Chimp, suddenly find themselves in a world where their worst nightmares come to life. Who could possibly defeat these things that go bump in the night? The Justice League Dark! The Amazon Princess reunites with her old team to save the world from a sweet dream turned into a beautiful nightmare. Plus, Queen Nubia finds herself trapped in the Well of Souls! Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1 is written by Josie Campbell (The New Champion of Shazam!) and Stephanie Williams (Action Comics) with art by Juan Ferreyra (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive) and Meghan Hetrick (DC/RWBY). Available at local comic shops on July 18, it features open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Inhyuk Lee, a 1:25 variant by Tony Harris, a 1:50 design variant by Dan Mora, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Clark Kent knows why he's been pulled into the Nightmare Realm and goes in search of his family and friends, but that journey takes him to the haunted Nightly Planet, where he is confronted by the Super-Reaper! In the waking world, Superman was midflight when he was hit by the nightmare wave, and where he crash-lands will surprise you! Superman series writer Joshua Williamson and artist Tom Reilly (Batman: The Adventures Continue) bring you Knight Terrors: Superman #1. This issue will be available at local comic shops on July 18 with a main cover by Gleb Melnikov, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Christian Ward, a 1:25 variant by Filya Bratukhin, a 1:50 design variant by Dan Mora, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Power Girl faces off against herself and the Super-Twins are being hunted by Cyborg Superman in Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1, written by Leah Williams and Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) with art by Vasco Georgiev (DC's Legion of Bloom) and Mico Suayan (Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity). Paige may have narrowly escaped the grasp of the devious Johnny Sorrow, but all of that was just a warm-up for the real villain inside. Meanwhile, the Super-Twins are lost in a terrifying dreamscape and being hunted by a nightmare version of their own adopted father, the murderous Cyborg Superman. Can Superboy, Kong Kenan, and the Steel family find the twins in time to save them, or will they join his bloody list of victims? Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1 will be available on July 25 with a main cover by Rafa Sandoval, open-to-order variants by Mico Suayan and Gerald Parel, a 1:25 variant by Otto Schmidt, a 1:50 variant by Meghan Hetrick, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Writer Dan Watters (Sword of Azrael) and artist Riccardo Federici (Action Comics) team up for Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1. Jim Gordon stumbles upon a sacred ritual held by three disciples chanting around an enchanted clock, and one of them is wearing the robotic Batsuit that Jim donned many years ago as Batman—except this metal suit seems to have been soldered directly into the flesh of the wearer! What do these creatures want with Gotham, and why are they targeting Jim's daughter, Babs, too? This has to be a dream, right? The first issue will be available at local comic shops on July 25 with a main cover by Federici, open-to-order variants by Bernard Chang and Kyle Hotz, a 1:25 variant by Cully Hamner, a 1:50 variant by Chang, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad (Wonder Woman) join artist Daniele Di Nicuolo to explore what gives Dick Grayson nightmares in Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1, available at local comic shops on July 18. Dick wakes up in jail to realize a nightmare has come to life: he murdered someone he loves! And the only thing making it worse is his past coming to haunt him in the form of humanoid pigs playing the characters of his childhood at Haly's Circus, scene by scene, leading up to the night of his parents' death. The Batgirls try to help Nightwing figure out who framed him (or why he killed someone!), but it's his cellmates and other unlikely villains in jail who may help him solve the mystery. Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1 features a main cover by Di Nicuolo, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Jason Shawn Alexander, a 1:25 variant by Vasco Georgiev, a 1:50 variant by Alexander, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Dick Grayson isn't the only Robin stuck in the Nightmare Realm. Written by Kenny Porter (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive) with art by Miguel Mendonça (Wonder Woman), Jason Todd and Tim Drake must fight against their own worst fears and each other as they're forced to relive the darkest moments of their lives in Knight Terrors: Robin #1. This issue will be available on July 11 with a main cover by Ivan Reis, open-to-order variants by James Stokoe and Liam Sharp, a 1:25 variant by Sam Wolfe Connelly, a 1:50 variant by Jorge Corona, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

After plummeting into the Nightmare Realm, the remaining members of the Titans come face-to-face with a fever dream turned reality: the Terror Titans in Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1 by Andrew Constant (Future State: Nightwing) and Scott Godlewski (Batman vs. Robin)! These warped versions of our heroes are prepared to do anything to become the next Justice League…even kill! Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1 will be available on July 25 with a main cover by Yanick Paquette, open-to-order variants by Álvaro Martínez Bueno and Christian Ward, a 1:25 variant by Tony Harris, a 1:50 variant by Jorge Corona, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

After the Flash Family freed Barry Allen from the dimension Pariah locked him in, the Scarlet Speedster was able to return home for some quality time with Iris and his other loved ones. But when the world is plunged into the Nightmare Realm, Barry's trapped in a different cage, and he'll have to find a way out on his own in Knight Terrors: The Flash #1! Written by Alex Paknadel (DC vs. Vampires) with art by Daniel Bayliss (Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green), this issue will be available on July 11 with a main cover by Werther Dell'Edera, open-to-order variants by Taurin Clarke and Daniel Bayliss, a 1:25 variant by Kyle Hotz, a 1:50 variant by Rafael Sarmento, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

When the knightmare wave struck, the entire Shazamily was plunged into a terrifying landscape of their own fears. Though no fears ran deeper than those of Mary Marvel — haunted by a twisted version of her heroic brother: TETH-SHAZAM. Knight Terrors: Shazam #1 from Mark Waid (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and Roger Cruz (Robin) will be available on July 11 with a main cover by Dan Mora, open-to-order variants by Hayden Sherman and Hélène Lenoble, a 1:25 variant by Jerry Ordway, a 1:50 variant by Freddie E. Williams II, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Something is wrong in Sector 2814, and Hal Jordan, Kilowog, and other Lanterns must find the mysterious disturbance despite a ban on any of Earth's Green Lanterns leaving their world and Sinestro find themselves at the heart of it in Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1. What they discover is a planet controlled by a familiar face—the face of Hal's greatest fear! And, in a backup story, Sinestro finds himself thrust into a new reality that drags him into the darkest corners of his past and perhaps his future. Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1 features a main story by Jeremy Adams (The Flash) and a backup by Alex Segura (Secret Identity) with art by Eduardo Pansica (Nightwing), Julio Ferreira (Green Lantern), and Mario "Fox" Foccillo (Batman vs. Robin). The issue will be available on July 11 with a main cover by Lucio Parrillo, open-to-order variants by Darick Robertson and Mike Deodato Jr., a 1:25 variant by Pete Woods, a 1:50 variant by Kelley Jones, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Most of the world is trapped in the Nightmare Realm. One of the few still awake is Zatanna, who must defend her unconscious allies Wonder Woman and Detective Chimp from Insomnia's Sleepless Knights—led by their horrifying Sleepless Queen! But the outnumbered Zatanna can't do it alone. She uses her magic to summon any champion that is still awake, which puts her in an unlikely team-up with one of the world's strangest superheroes: the Unstoppable Doom Patrol's Robotman! Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1 will be available on July 11 featuring a story by Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol) and art and main cover by David Baldeon (Harley Quinn), open-to-order variants by Kendrick Lim and Mico Suayan, a 1:25 variant by Riley Rossmo, a 1:50 variant by Suayan, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Ravager is separated from Stormwatch and trapped in a nightmare world where she must protect her younger self from being consumed and corrupted by the Murder Man and his blood-crazed Slaughter Squadron in Knight Terrors: Ravager #1. Can Ravager protect a young Rose Wilson without losing her own identity? Why does the Murder Man seem so familiar, and how does he know so much about Rose? Available at local comic shops on July 4, Knight Terrors: Ravager #1 is written by Ed Brisson (Batman Incorporated) with art by Dexter Soy (Suicide Squad), a main and 1:50 cover by Jeff Spokes, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Felipe Massafera, a 1:25 variant by James Stokoe, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Kicking off the line-wide event is the oversize special Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 from Joshua Williamson (Superman) and Howard Porter (The Flash). When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia, who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman! Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 is available at local comics shops on July 4 and will feature art, a main cover, a 1:666 signed variant, and a Darkest Hour variant cover by Howard Porter. The one-shot special issue will also feature open-to-order variant covers by Jae Lee and Francesco Mattina, a 1:25 variant by Riccardo Federici, a 1:50 by Ejikure, and a 1:100 by Jae Lee.

The main Knight Terrors story will take place over four issues written by Williamson with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Joker), Stefano Nesi and Caspar Wijngaard (Home Sick Pilots), in which Boston Brand—a.k.a. Deadman—serves as the supernatural tour guide! Following the events of Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, everyone in the world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and Deadman are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe! Knight Terrors #1 is available at comics shops on July 11 with variant covers by Francesco Mattina and Alex Maleev, a 1:25 variant by Evan "Doc" Shaner, a 1:50 by Alex Maleev, a 1:100 by Ivan Reis, and a Darkest Hour cover by Reis.

Fans won't have to wait too long for the adventures to continue, as Knight Terrors #2 hits stands on July 25. Wesley Dodds, the Sandman, teams up with Batman and Deadman to uncover one of his oldest cases, which haunted him until the day he died. The trio are pointed in the direction of the Nightmare Stone, but Insomnia has unleashed his army, the Sleepless Knights, to hunt them down. Knight Terrors #2 will feature a cover by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki, open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Mahmud Asrar, a 1:25 variant by Jeff Spokes, a 1:50 by Ivan Reis, and a 1:100 by Asrar. Reis is also providing a Darkest Hour variant.

When you're the Clown Prince of Crime, what kind of nightmare do you have? Working a nine-to-five office job! How will the Joker handle meetings that could have been emails?! Why did management cancel bring-your-child-to-work day?! Who will want to make small talk at the coffee machine?! What is Alexis going to pick for lunch?! And who is the masked madman terrorizing Gotham at night?! Knight Terrors: The Joker #1 is available on July 4, written by Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing author Matthew Rosenberg and featuring art and main cover by Stefano Raffaele (GCPD: The Blue Wall). This first of two issues includes open-to-order variants by Francesco Mattina and Simone Bianchi as well as a 1:25 variant by Alan Quah, a 1:50 by Ryan Brown, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

It's another absolutely gorgeous and serene day in Pamela Isley's lovely little new neighborhood in Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1 by Poison Ivy writer/artist team G. Willow Wilson and Atagun Ilhan! Everything and everyone here is wall-to-wall smiles! Nothing ever goes wrong, everyone is friends, and best of all, it's made just for Ivy with lots and lots of love. Now, Pammy, don't frown, don't fuss, and don't fret—just because this wasn't what you thought you wanted, that doesn't mean it won't fit you like a glove! Have some pie, dear, don't think too hard, and just smile. Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1 hits comics shops on July 4 with a main cover by Jessica Fong, open-to-order variants by Leirix and Jamie McKelvie, a 1:25 variant by Nimit Malavia, and a 1:50 variant by Jessica Dalva. Dustin Nguyen will also provide a Midnight variant cover.

Catwoman murdered Valmont, the man she loved, in order to save the other man she loved, Batman. She broke Batman's one rule, and he will never forgive her for it, but Selina prays to Sister Zero for forgiveness and to wake up from the Nightmare Realm. Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1 is available on July 18 from Catwoman series writer Tini Howard and artist Leila Leiz (Mother of Madness). The first issue features a main cover and a 1:50 variant by Leiz, open-to-order variants by Tula Lotay and Corin Howell, a 1:25 variant by Dani, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Harley Quinn finds herself in a world beyond both the waking world and that of dreams in Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 from Harley Quinn series writer Tini Howard and artist Hayden Sherman (Detective Comics). Harley's nightmare world is one where her every choice creates a series of infinitely rippling profane reverberations. Plus, Leah Williams and Ben Templesmith help Harley crack a cosmic-mystery night terror in their backup story! Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 is available on July 25 and features a main cover by Sherman, open-to-order variants by Jenny Frison and Tula Lotay, a 1:25 variant by Caspar Wijngaard, a 1:50 variant by Harley Quinn artist Sweeney Boo, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Black Adam is defending Kahndaq from a border assault when the deadly nightmare wave sweeps the planet, putting all people into the nightmare realm! But what are his deepest, darkest nightmares? What horror can put fear into the heart of Black Adam?! Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1 arrives in comic shops on July 4. It is written and drawn by Jeremy Haun (Constantine) with a main and 1:50 cover by Haun, open-to-order variant covers by Christian Ward and Tiago da Silva, a 1:25 variant by Karl Kerschl, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Deep in an abandoned Kobra safe house is a device able to access the dream powers of John Dee, a.k.a. Doctor Destiny. As heroes across the world succumb to nightmares, Angel Breaker wants it. Now, to infiltrate a hall of horrors, she'll need the help of a professional thief—the man known as Raptor. But Angel Breaker and Raptor aren't exactly friends. Can the mysterious merc trust a man who feels nothing but grudges as the strange pair encounter a horror as old as the Coda Sisterhood and even more dangerous? Written by Tim Seeley (Superman vs. Lobo), with art by Acky Bright (DC vs. Vampires), Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1 is available on July 25 with a main cover and 1:50 variant by Matteo Lolli, open-to-order variants by Ivan Tao and Leirix, a 1:25 variant by Chuma Hill, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.

Alexis Kaye, a.k.a. Punchline, has no fears…or so she'd have you believe! They will be pried out of her in the nightmare world where she's being hunted, and she'll be forced to face her deepest, darkest nightmare in true horror-movie fashion! Knight Terrors: Punchline #1 is available on July 18 from writer Danny Lore (Multiversity: Teen Justice) and artist Lucas Meyer (Titans United: Bloodpact). It will feature a main cover and 1:50 variant by Gleb Melnikov, open-to-order variants by Ben Oliver and Otto Schmidt, a 1:25 variant by Tony Shasteen, and a Midnight variant by Dustin Nguyen.