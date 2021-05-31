Deadman Likes to Watch in Batman The Adventures Continue Season II #1

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and DC has released a preview below. And in it, we find Deadman floating around the streets of Gotham City, watching everybody. You know what? Deadman is kind of a creep. We mean, do DIck Grayson and Barbara Gordon even know someone is watching them enjoy "the best perk of all?" Sure, Deadman is cool enough to not c**kblock at the basketball game, but does he return later to watch them in the bedroom? What is wrong with you, Deadman?! Well, maybe we're taking this a little too far. It is based on a kids' cartoon, after all. Check out the preview below.
BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #1
DC Comics
0421DC019
0421DC020 – BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #1 CVR B ANDREW MACLEAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Alan Burnett, Paul Dini (A) Ty Templeton (CA) Riley Rossmo
Gotham City is changing. After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that's long been buried under the streets of Gotham: the Court of Owls. But what does this group have to gain from the death of Mayor Hill, and how can Deadman help the Dark Knight?
In Shops: 6/1/2021
SRP: $3.99
