Deadpool #15 Preview: Death Grip Gets a Handful

Deadpool #15 brings landmark issue #350 shenanigans as the Merc with a Mouth faces Death Grip in an epic showdown with anniversary celebrations!

Article Summary Deadpool #15 hits stores June 25th, featuring a showdown between Deadpool and Death Grip in landmark 350th issue celebration

Anniversary stories from Deadpool legends Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli introduce a new villain and revisit fan-favorite characters

Special installment of Deadpool Samurai manga included, plus multiple variant covers available for collectors

Deadpool #15, arriving in your primitive retail establishments this Wednesday, June 25th.

LANDMARK ISSUE #350! DEADPOOL VS. DEATH GRIP! The showdown you've been waiting for, DEADPOOL vs. DEATH GRIP, and only one stands victorious! Then get ready for a 350th celebration like only the 'Pool can bring you, with anniversary stories from Deadpool legends Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli introducing an ALL-NEW VILLAIN, a peek into Doug and Princess' own adventure, and an ALL-NEW installment of DEADPOOL SAMURAI from the creators of the hit manga! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Deadpool #15

by Cody Ziglar & Gerry Duggan & Roge Antonio & Matteo Lolli, cover by Taurin Clarke

LANDMARK ISSUE #350! DEADPOOL VS. DEATH GRIP! The showdown you've been waiting for, DEADPOOL vs. DEATH GRIP, and only one stands victorious! Then get ready for a 350th celebration like only the 'Pool can bring you, with anniversary stories from Deadpool legends Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli introducing an ALL-NEW VILLAIN, a peek into Doug and Princess' own adventure, and an ALL-NEW installment of DEADPOOL SAMURAI from the creators of the hit manga! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.11"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.3 cm) | 4 oz (125 g) | 90 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 72 Pages | 75960620897501511

Rated T+

$7.99

Variants:

75960620897501521 – DEADPOOL #15 DAVID BALDEON FANTASTIC! VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960620897501531 – DEADPOOL #15 MEGHAN HETRICK PRIDE VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960620897501541 – DEADPOOL #15 MATTEO LOLLI VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960620897501551 – DEADPOOL #15 RODNEY FUENTEBELLA MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

