Deadpool #7 Preview: Ellie's Revenge Tour Begins

In Deadpool #7, Ellie steps into her father's shoes, seeking vengeance with Taskmaster's training. But will Princess be the key to her revenge plot?

Article Summary Deadpool #7 sees Ellie taking up her father's mantle, trained by Taskmaster for a vengeance mission.

The key to Ellie’s retaliation plan lies in the mysterious character, Princess. Released on October 2nd.

Check out the multiple variants available for Deadpool #7, including Peach Momoko and Amanda Conner covers.

Deadpool is dead, long live Deadpool! Wade has fallen, and his daughter Ellie has taken up the mantle. Taskmaster continues her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance. And to get that, she'll need Princess' help.

Deadpool #7

by Cody Ziglar & Alexis Quasarano & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Taurin Clarke

Deadpool is dead, long live Deadpool! Wade has fallen, and his daughter Ellie has taken up the mantle. Taskmaster continues her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance. And to get that, she'll need Princess' help.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 02, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620897500711

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620897500716 – DEADPOOL #7 TAURIN CLARKE DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620897500717 – DEADPOOL #7 PEACH MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620897500721 – DEADPOOL #7 AMANDA CONNER DOOM VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620897500731 – DEADPOOL #7 SCOTT KOBLISH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620897500741 – DEADPOOL #7 MARK BAGLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620897500751 – DEADPOOL #7 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

