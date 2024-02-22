Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Solicits, X-Men | Tagged: comicspro, Deadpool And Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine To Barge Into Eight Other Marvel Comics

Ryan North and Javier Garrón have a new comic book crossover, Weapon X-Traction, running across eight Marvel comics this summer.

Ryan North and Javier Garrón have a new comic book crossover, announced by Marvel Comics at ComicsPro to a room full of comic shop owners. Weapon X-Traction, starring Deadpool and Wolverine and running across eight Marvel comics this summer in special backup stories. And yes, well timed for the release of the Deadpool & Wolverine/Deadpool III movie this July. Weapon X-Traction will begin in July's Incredible Hulk #14, and the additional pages will be added with no increase on each issue's price. ComicsPro was a good place to add this little nugget. In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

WEAPON X-TRACTION kicks off when a weary Wolverine runs into a clingy Deadpool at a favorite watering hole. From this humble beginning, they embark on an epic journey of non-friendship that will carry them across the multiverse, battling zombies and gun-wielding librarians and of course one another!

WEAPON X-TRACTION

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale July 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, written by Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, alongside Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, a number returning from Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to be released in the UK on the 25th of July and the USA on the 26th of July, 2024, as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By then all of the Weapon X-Traction back-up strips should have been published. Will you buy them all or wait until the inevitable collection? And how will Ryan North, king of the format, use this particular approach to modern day serial publication?

