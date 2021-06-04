Death is Meaningless in Amazing Spider-Man #68 [Preview]

Amazing Spider-Man #68 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and in this preview, Peter Parker learns the shocking truth that comic book readers have long been familiar with: death doesn't matter in the Marvel Universe. The truth hit Spidey after he learned that not only is Ned Leeds not dead, as Peter previously thought, but he's so not dead, he got Betty Brant pregnant. That's extremely not dead. Of course, Peter might be wondering why this same concept doesn't apply to his Uncle Ben or Gwen Stacy, but hey, that's the ol' Parker luck for you. Check out the preview below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68
MARVEL COMICS
APR210886
APR210887 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68 YU SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Mark Bagley
• THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY continues!
• Spider-Man aims to get to the bottom of the Chameleon's plan…
• …but THE FOREIGNER takes his own aim.
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210886 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
