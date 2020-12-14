Death Metal #6 Promises One Universe (Spoilers)

Death Metal #6 is published tomorrow from DC Comics. It begins with all-out war, as the masses of DC Universes and Multiverses amass against the force of the Darkest Night. And there are spoilers ahead.

Because, as the DC preview shows, the Batman of the DC Universe – who is dead, though using the Black Lantern to reanimate himself and others, has also reanimated The Batman Who Laughs – the one that Wonder Woman murdered with her invisible chainsaw, had his brain removed and implanted into another Bruce Wayne who had taken on the powers of Dr Manhattan and transformed himself into The Darkest Knight. That was all one breath, wasn't it?

But what are they all fighting for? Even if it means recruiting the one who got them all in this mess in the first place? Well, first of all, we note that news of the events of Death Metal appears to have reached tomorrow's Green Lantern #10, even if it has more Presidential matters to attend to.

Because it appears that the DC Universe has a chant to bind them together.

One Universe. Repeated and repeated and repeated, a mantra, a calling chant. And bringing all of DC Comics history together as a rallying cry.

No matter the continuity, no matter the canon, it will all become one… from tomorrow, at least. Say, what's the betting it becomes a #oneuniverse hashtag by the time the day is out?

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #6

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Swamp Thing variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Mister Miracle variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

B. Rex variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MANHKE

1:100 black & white variant by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 12/15/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The battle rages as the entire DC Universe stands against the Darkest Knight! Villains fight alongside heroes working as one to banish this demon from the deepest corners of the Dark Multiverse. Meanwhile, the Robin King lurks nearby, his army of Groblins in wait. The dogs of war are loose and no one is safe.