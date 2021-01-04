Death Metal #7 – First Appearance Of Yana Flor, Wonder Woman?

Many folks are planning on picking up Future State: Wonder Woman #1, out from DC Comics tomorrow, for the first appearance of Yana Flor, the new Brazilian Wonder Woman, who will appear as Wonder Girl from now on into the DC Omniverse.

Many folks are also excited about Future State: The Next Batman featuring the first appearance of Tim – sorry, Jace Fox, as the new Batman. Even though he doesn't unmask in the first issue – you'll have to wait for The Next Batman #2 for that.

Some folk have tried to get a little speculation going on the free DC Future State listings catalogue, which listed both books and featured the cover's characters with anyone else.

Some are still maintaining that the final page of Wonder Woman Annual #4 has the first appearance of Yana Flor, but the creators or publisher hasn't confirmed that.

But as well as the Future State books published today, Death Metal #7 is also out. And that does feature the first appearance of both – as well as Bruce Wayne, The Dark Detective and Jonathan Kent as Superman. Cameos, admittedly, but on-panel cameos.

Also, the Future State comics are all returnable to DC Comics. Death Metal #7 was not. So comic stores should be flooded with the former. Not so much the latter.

Just in case this is the kind of thing you want to know… when Larry's Comics is selling them for $10 each.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #7 (OF 7) CVR A GREG CAPULLO FOIL EMBOSSED

Retail: $5.99

1020DC043 | OCT207043 | DCC20100043 | DC Comics

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC's biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe—and no fan will want to miss that!

Due Date: 10/22/2020 / FOC: 11/22/2020 / In-Store: 1/5/2021

UPC: 76194136878800711