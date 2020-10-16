Did Future State WW Yara Flor First Appear In Wonder Woman Annual #4?

Welcome Yara Flor. The Wonder Woman of DC Comics' Future State two month event – aside from the original Wonder Woman who appears to have hooked up with Lucius Fox's son, wither Tim or Luke, depending – is a Brazilian character called Yara Flor, in a two-issue series written and drawn by Joelle Jones. Editor Jamie S Rich told IGN "We will eventually discover that there are connections to the other tribes of the Amazons that we have established. Yara does have some connection to the Amazons, and part of what we'll discover in her origin is what activates her position, what makes her Wonder Woman at this time. She's from Brazil, but was an immigrant to America. There's also that element of her story. Even though we'll see her currently active as Wonder Woman, eventually we'll learn what her origin is – partially her figuring out what that means, where she's from, why this is her, how she relates to Diana, how she relates to the other Amazons."

Joelle Jones tweeted out "Been working on this for months now and I'm excited to finally share it with everyone!"

Jamie Rich added "Joelle was looking at Yara as – she is new to this. Her humanity is still very much intact and very much important. From a reader standpoint, what does that mean for me when I look at this character? Diana Prince is a goddess, so she's always a bit above us. This is a chance to sort of get back to some of the early roots of Wonder Woman where Diana was trying to be human and trying to learn how to be human. Now we're going the opposite way – how does a human learn how to be a goddess?"

"The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy," DC EIC Marie Javins said "When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what's to come in 2021."

Talking of which Steve Orlando tweeted "It's as if a Third Tribe of Brazilian Amazons was introduced in our Wonder Woman annual for a reason. And they spoke Portuguese :-)." Indeed they were. Wonder Wonder Woman Annual #4 spoilers ahead.

Well, since DC Future State is set in the future, would the final page of that Annual be a first appearance of a certain someone?

