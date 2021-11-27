Death Of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 Preview: Beyond the Grave

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! Spider-Man gets a message from beyond the grave in this preview of Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1, but he's too comatose to hear it. Can Doctor Strange trust Ben Reilly instead? Black Cat doesn't think so. Read the preview below.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER MAN #1

SEP210852

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Greg Land

• This ain't Ben Reilly's first rodeo as Spider-Man, but he's never had to deal with the death of the Sorcerer Supreme and what it does to New York City.

• Part of Strange's will and testament was to ask Spidey to deal with particular problems… Is BEN up to it?

• Black Cat isn't a big Ben fan, so is she riding shotgun because she owes Strange to keep an eye on Ben, or to sabotage Ben?!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $4.99

