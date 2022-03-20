Deathstroke Inc. #7 Preview: Ravager Faces Her Daddy Issues

Daddy Issues. All the best heroes have them. Just look at The Hulk. Major Daddy Issues there, and one of the most popular heroes ever. But those are just regular Daddy Issues where your dad is literally a demon. It's amazing how that happens. What if your Daddy was a famous supervillain and you had to, like, deal with him all the time? Ravager has some issues with her daddy in this preview of Deathstroke #7, and there's only one way to settle them: with violence! Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC. #7

DC Comics

0122DC126

0122DC127 – Deathstroke Inc. #7 Ivan Tao Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Howard Porter

Father versus daughter as Slade Wilson's daughter Ravager guest-stars! Ravager wants to know why Deathstroke has claimed the title of "King of the Super-Villains" and brings along the mysterious Respawn with her. Past secrets explode with a cliffhanger that leads directly into the "Shadow War" crossover!

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

