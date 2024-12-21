Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Music, Vault | Tagged: Def Leppard, patton oswalt

Def Leppard's Hysteria Graphic Novel in Vault's March 2025 Solicits

The Def Leppard graphic novel, Hysteria, by Eliot Rahal, Phil Collen and Alex Schlitz in Vault Comics' March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Def Leppard's Hysteria graphic novel debuts from Vault Comics, crafted by Phil Collen, Eliot Rahal, and Alex Schlitz.

Follow Foz of Darkside as she inherits a mystical guitar, promising fame but shrouded in a thrilling mystery.

Money Shot: Big Bang #2 continues a wild sci-fi adventure by Tim Selley, Patton Oswalt, and Garth Graham.

New light novels, Mark of the Fool and Path of Ascension, offer epic tales of magic, prophecy, and power quests.

Vault Comics launches the Def Leppard graphic novel Hysteria by Eliot Rahal, Phil Collen and Alex Schlitz. As Tim Selley, Patton Oswalt and Garth Graham continue their sci-fi erotic comedy comic book series Money Shot: Big Bang with issue 2 in Vault Comics' March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

DEF LEPPARD'S HYSTERIA THE GRAPHIC NOVEL

VAULT COMICS

JAN251989

(W) Eliot Rahal, Phil Collen (A / CA) Alex Schlitz

Def Leppard's Hysteria, the graphic novel! Featuring never-before-heard music from Darkside, Hysteria tells the story of the world's most dangerous guitar. Written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard) and Eliot Rahal (Bleed Them Dry) with art by Alex Schlitz.

When Foz, the frontwoman of indie band Darkside, inherits her father's estate, it comes with a guitar she half-remembers from her childhood. The guitar speaks to her, promising fame and success. Soon, it delivers. But when Darkside's equipment is stolen at a massive music venue, just before they're set to take the stage with Def Leppard, Foz goes on the warpath to get it back. A knuckle-dusting rampage ensues, and the guitar's true history is revealed.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #2 CVR A GRAHAM (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JAN251980

JAN251981 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #2 CVR B 5 COPY INCV ISAACS (MR)

JAN251982 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

JAN251983 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #2 CVR D 20 COPY INCV (MR)

JAN251984 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #2 CVR E BLACK BAG GRAHAM (MR)

JAN251985 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #2 CVR F BLACK BAG HOWELL (MR)

JAN251986 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #2 CVR G BLACK BAG (MR)

(W) Tim Selley, Patton Oswalt (A / CA) Garth Graham

The XXX-plorers must stop an anti-sex despot from ruining the universe–by taking him to the salad bar at Whole Foods? In a race against time itself, our heroes must convince a lonely outsider named Azi Wynorski that getting naked with friends is good. Too bad, kink king Acreius Fak wants Azi dead before he can become THE GOD OF F***ING EVERYTHING.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

MARK OF THE FOOL (LIGHT NOVEL) SC VOL 01

VAULT COMICS

JAN251987

(W) J.M. Clarke (A / CA) Natsujirushi

The gods chose him. He said no.

After his parents died, Alex Roth had one desire: become a wizard. But on his eighteenth birthday, he is Marked by prophecy as one of his kingdom's five Heroes, chosen to fight the Ravener, his land's great enemy. But his brand is 'The Fool', the worst of the marks.

Rather than die or serve other Heroes like past Fools, he takes a stand, rejects divine decree… and leaves. With his little sister, his childhood friend, and her cerberus, Alex flees to the world's greatest Wizard academy. university, hoping to research the mystery of the Ravener.

There's one small problem-the Mark of the Fool prevents him from learning and casting spells… that is, unless he learns to exploit the hell out of it. In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

PATH OF ASCENSION (LIGHT NOVEL) SC VOL 01

VAULT COMICS

JAN251988

(W) C Mantis (A / CA) Karla Diaz

It's called The Path of Ascension because it's only wide enough for one.

Matt plans to delve the rifts responsible for the monsters that destroyed his city and murdered his parents. But his dreams are crushed when his Tier 1 Talent is rated as detrimental and no guild or group will take him. Working at a nearby inn, he meets a mysterious and powerful pair of Delvers who give him a chance to join the Path of Ascension, an empire-wide race to ascend the Tiers and become living legends.

With their recommendation and a stolen Skill, Matt begins his journey to the peak of power. Maybe then, he can get vengeance he seeks…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

