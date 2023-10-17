Posted in: Comics | Tagged: flash, golden age, jay garrick, Judy Garrick

The Deletion of Judy Garrick, Daughter of Golden Age Flash (Spoilers)

Judy Garrick is The Boom! Who disappeared when fighting a man with a mask... or rather, without one. Doctor Elemental...

Judy Garrick is The Boom! In the New Golden Age one-shot reprinted early this month, and currently gaining new attention, we met characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned.

Full Name: Judy Garrick

Occupation: Student

Marital Status: Single

Known Relatives: Jay Garrick (father), Joan Garrick (mother)

Affiliation: None

Rase of Operations: Keystone City

First Appearance: FLASH COMICS #10

Height: 5'3'

Weight: 105 lbs

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown Judy Garrick, the daughter of Jay and Joan Garrick ,was the Boom, teenage sidekick to the first Flash. Jay first met Judy when she accidentally traveled back in time and helped her father during one of his earliest adventures in 1940. At first, Jay Garrick was unaware this teenager speedster was his daughter, but she later revealed her identity to him before she sped back to her present days of 1963, disclosing that she had gained her powers the same way Jay had, inhaling hard-water fumes, although she never provided much detail beyond that. Over the course of Jay's career. Judy would often visit him from 1963, teaming up with her father to take on the villains of his time, including the Shade, the Thinker, and the Fiddler, Judy also often helped her father against the Turtle, whose awkward son became friends with Judy. Taking on the name Tortoise, the Turtle's son attempted to assist Judy whenever his father would commit a crime. Usually, Tortoise would unknowingly cause more trouble for Judy than help, but she valued his friendship nonetheless. Judy stopped visiting her father from the future after she was born, on February 14th, 1949. However, as of this writing, no one remembers her birth or existence. Like her father. Judy could move at speeds, able to catch bullets and run up the sides of buildings. The exact extent of her powers remains a mystery, as they were never tested or fully explored during her adventures with her father.

Until recently, there was no mention of Judy Garrick, but that changed with the three following mentions of the daughter of the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick, in Flash, Stargirl Spring Break Special and Flashpoint Beyond.

Not even the Psycho Pirate remembers Judy Garrick…

And though it may have been delayed, after running around with Stargirl And The Lost Children…

Courtesy of Cory Baxter, the side-kick of Rip Hunter, Time Master, we finally got Judy Garrick, The Boom, in the flesh. Or in the flash.

In the JSA, the Justice Society Of America reunited those the Golden Age characters deleted from canon.

History now remembers Judy Garrick. Boom, the daughter of Jay Garrick, the original Flash, and now with a birthdate making her one of the Baby Boomers…

Well, today sees the publication of Jay Garrick: The Flash #1 as part of DC Comics' Golden Age line, with Judy fighting a man with a mask… or rather, without one. Doctor Elemental.

And we get to see how that timeline deletion looked from Joan Garrick's perspective.

Removed from time and space and her parent's memories.

…as well from Doctor Elemental.

The suggestion is that Doctor Elemental has been around all this time… masquerading as someone else entirely.

Shades of The Master as Prime Minister Saxon? Or Kid Miracleman as the businessman John Bates, President of Sunburst Cybernetics… who is Doctor Elemental in the DC Universe after all this time?

JAY GARRICK THE FLASH #1 (OF 6)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Francis Manapul

JAY AND HIS LONG-LOST DAUGHTER RACE SIDE BY SIDE IN THE PRESENT DAY! Spinning out of the events of Stargirl: The Lost Children and Justice Society of America, Jay Garrick is reunited with his long-lost daughter, Judy. After being pulled from the timeline, Judy returns to a world where she and her dad aren't the only ones that ride the lightning, but is there enough space for her in Jay and Joan's life? And can they keep up with their teenage daughter and make up for lost time? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

Yeah, that's a lot of Flashes.

