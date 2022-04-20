Destinies Teased For Two Captain Americas In Captain America #0

Captain America #0, published today, sets up the new future of the Captain America books, with two series spinning out in subsequent weeks, one with Steve Rogers, the other with Sam Wilson.

But how will the pair divvy up the duties? They can't even decide on a name-division?

Basically, everyone gets a Captain America.

For Steve Rogers, we will have The Century Game being played by unseen and powerful contestants, based around the imagery in the Captain America shield, possibly even a mystery held within the shield, National Treasure style.

The points of the star, how they may play out across maps or documentation, that could in the right hands build, break or burn the world.

For Sam Wilson, it's international politics around the fate of Wakanda. In today's Avengers #55, Black Panther steps away from the Avengers, over issues in Wakanda. In recent issues of Black Panther, Wakanda now a democracy, his sleeper agents being killed, and suspects around those closest to him, and accused of treason to his own country, he is on the run.

And now it seems that Sam Wilson may have a greater role to play in the future of the country itself, courtesy of a a military figure, who appears to be Hunter, The White Wolf, adopted brother of T'Challa.

Created by Christopher Priest and Max Texeira, Hunter was the childhood survivor of a place that crashed on the Wakandan border and was raised by T'Chaka, the previous Black Panther and King Of Wakanda, before the birth of T'Challa. T'Chaka grew up to become the head of the Hatut Zeraze, Wakanda's secret police force and went by the name, the White Wolf, generally at odds with his brother, until Hunter was exiled. Now, with the Hatut Zeraze on the rise ion Black Panther's near future, may Sam Wilson be playing a role in that?

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 ROSS STEVE ROGERS CVR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220807

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Mattia De Iulis (CA) Alex Ross

When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going… Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga, and you won't want to miss what comes next! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220867

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A/CA) R. B. Silva

Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more – and enters a world of trouble! Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. As he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history…and, surprisingly, Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas – but is Sam Wilson ready for what comes next? Acclaimed writer Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) teams with Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR) to open a thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA history!

RATED T+In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR220757

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A/CA) R. B. Silva

After thwarting a train robbery with mysterious ties to the Super-Soldier Serum, Sam Wilson needs information. Unfortunately, the person he needs information from is Deadpool. Who's in prison. In Latveria.

No one said picking up the shield again would be easy…

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: $3.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR220750

(W) Collin Kelly (A/CA) Carmen Carnero

"The shield isn't what you think. It's not your symbol. It's theirs."

The shield is one of the most iconic images in the world. It stands for hope, justice and the protection of the innocent. It also holds a secret, undiscovered until now, that will change the way Steve Rogers views the 20th century…and how he chooses to fight in the 21st.

Nothing is what it appears in this game-changing Captain America run by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Stormbreaker Carmen Carnero (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR).

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: $4.99