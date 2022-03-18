Detective Comics #1058 Preview: Psycho Pirate Problems

In the last issue of Detective Comics, we met the new Psycho Pirate. But the old Psycho Pirate is in need of a rescue in this preview of Detective Comics #1058, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Hasn't the Penguin gotten the message? Are you telling us The Penguin doesn't read Bleeding Cool?! Is it because of the intrusive, browser-breaking ads, purposefully inflammatory clickbait, and nonstop deluge of paid auction articles. Well if that's all it took to keep the Penguin away, Batman has been wasting his money all these years. You wouldn't believe how cheap we work for. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1058

DC Comics

0122DC032

0122DC033 – Detective Comics #1058 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

The Tower crashes to a close! In the epic finale to this weekly tale of terror, alliances are forged amongst unlikely allies, and the Bat-Family reassess their strategy in their war on crime in Gotham City. Will Psycho-Pirate be Batman's newest eyes and ears on the streets? Can Koyuki Nakano ever recover from the traumatic events she witnessed? How much fun will the Batgirls have beating the snot out of Penguin's goons at a seedy motel? The answers await you and much, much more in this cataclysmic culmination! (Except for the Batgirls, I'll tell you right now that answer is "a lot.") As if one dramatic conclusion wasn't enough, the finale of "House of Gotham" will leave you breathless as Batman is faced with an impossible decision: kill a monster of his own creation…or let others be killed in the process. "Save the patient in front of you" was the advice from Thomas Wayne…

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $4.99

