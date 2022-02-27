Devil Dinosaur Makes His Amazing Debut, At Heritage Auctions Today

Devil Dinosaur is one of the most underrated Marvel Comics characters, but that is about to change. He will co-star alongside Moon Girl in a new animated series coming to Disney Channel and Disney+. He's come a long way from his debut in 1978, being created by Jack Kirby, one of the final gifts he gave to Marvel fans. The big red dinosaur is a good pick-up right now, as issues are just starting to creep up, like said debut issue, and this CGC 9.8 copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Man, a 9.8 of his book is tough. While there are over 300 on the census, I have only seen one copy in person before. It currently sits at $260, so the price will be going up I am sure. Check it out below.

Devil Dinosaur: TV Star

"Devil Dinosaur #1 (Marvel, 1978) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearances of Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur, the latter of whom will co-star in the upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series. Jack Kirby story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $50. CGC census 2/22: 361 in 9.8, 1 higher. Cover pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Frank Giacoia. Devil Dinosaur and Moon-Boy, script by Jack Kirby, pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Mike Royer; Deep in the Valley of the Flame, Moon-Boy reveals the origins of Devil Dinosaur; Is the red-skinned and red-eyed Dino as menacing as the town-folk believe? 36 pgs., full color. $0.35. Cover price $0.35."

Devil Dinosaur has always been a favorite of mine since I started reading comics, so to see him get his due now is pretty great. I already own one of these in this exact grade, so I will not be bidding on this one. But you still can! Go here and get more info and to place a bid. Then, click around and check out the other books taking bids today.