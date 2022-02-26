Devil's Reign: X-Men #2 Preview: Child Endangerment

Elektra and Emma Frost plot against a child in this preview of Devil's Reign: X-Men #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. It's not the worst thing they've ever done. For Emma, it may not be the worst thing she's done this week. Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: X-Men #2

by Gerry Duggan & Phil Noto, cover by Phil Noto

DEALS WITH THE DEVIL! Turns out attending Hellfire Club soirees was not the naughtiest thing Emma Frost was up to in the time before she joined the X-Men… And the dirty deeds she did for Wilson Fisk are coming back to haunt her.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620245400211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620245400221 – DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN 2 GARRON VARIANT – $3.99 US

