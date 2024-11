Posted in: Comics | Tagged: abrams, diamond

Diamond And Hachette/Abrams/Yen Press Appear To Resolve Their Issues

Diamond and Hachette, Abrams and Yen Press appear to resolve their issues over Graphic Novels coming to comic shops

Article Summary Diamond resolves issues with Hachette, Yen Press, opening doors for graphic novels in comic shops.

Retailers can now adjust orders for Abrams, Yen Press titles, ensuring December and January releases.

Distribution dynamics shift as some Yen Press manga moves away from Diamond.

Hachette and Diamond collaboration steadies, bolstering comic shop graphic novel offerings.

Was this a Rich Twitch? Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that comic book readers and retailers had been finding it difficult to order comic books from manga publisher Yen Press, and graphic novel publisher Abrams, all distributed to Diamond vua Hachette. Specifically, those who order them from Diamond Comic Distributors/Diamond Book Distributors, part of Geppi Family Enterprises. This seems to have been going back to September, as well as a lot of Yen Press manga, including Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, Frank Miller's new line, Cormac McCarthy's The Road, the newly licensed Fantastic Four album and more. Well, this weekend, it seems that Diamond, Hachette, Yen and Abrams must have found a way through, to some degree, and retailers have been given the opportunity to update their orders on the following titles, now scheduled for December and January shipping. As to the cause? Well, at Thought Bubble, I heard Yen Press were planning moving distribution away from Diamond and Hachette, but we shall see.

Abrams:

CORMAC MCCARTHY THE ROAD GN ADAPTATION

FRANK MILLERS RONIN RISING MANGA ED

EDEN OF WITCHES GN VOL 01 (C: 0-1-1)

LEVIATHAN GN VOL 01 (C: 0-1-1)

FANTASTIC FOUR FULL CIRCLE EXPANDED ED GN

MANHOLE GN VOL 01 (OF 3) (C: 0-1-1)

FRANK MILLERS PANDORA HC VOL 01

MARVEL SUPER STORIES HC AMAZING ADVENTURES

FRANK MILLERS RONIN RISING COLL ED (C: 0-1-1)

ART OF DREAMWORKS ANIMATION CELEBRATING 30 YEARS HC (C: 0-1-

LOST BACK TO ISLAND COMP CRITICAL COMPANION TO TV SHOW (C: 0

ART OF DREAMWORKS THE WILD ROBOT HC (C: 0-1-1)

MARK RYDENS YAKALINA SECRETS HC

BLACK LIVES GREAT MINDS OF SCIENCE GN

MUTTS BREAKING THE CHAIN THE GUARD DOG STORY HC

CAPITAL & IDEOLOGY GRAPHIC NOVEL ADAPTATION SC (C: 0-1-1)

MYTHMAKERS REMARKABLE FELLOWSHIP OF CS LEWIS & JRR TOLKIEN (

DRAFTED GN

OUR BEAUTIFUL DARKNESS GN

GRAND SLAM ROMANCE SC GN VOL 01

ADIEU BIRKENAU GINETTE KOLINKAS STORY OF SURVIVAL GN (C: 0-1

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID HC VOL 19 HOT MESS

ANXIETY CLUB HOW TO SURVIVE MODERN LIFE SC

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID SPEC DISNEY+ COVER ED COLL

ARISTOTLE GRAPHIC BIOGRAPHY HC

LITTLE PRINCE VISUAL ENCYCLOPEDIA HC

AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER SHADOW OF KYOSHI SC (C: 1-1-0)

MARVEL STUDIOS ART OF RYAN MEINERDING HC

BARBIE THE CELEBRATION OF AN ICON HC

NATHAN HALES HAZARDOUS TALES BIGGER BADDER GN TREATIES (C: 0

DC SUPER HEROES ULTIMATE POP UP BOOK

SPIDER-MAN MIGHTY MARVEL TEAM-UP BOX SET

ALL PRINCESSES DIE BEFORE DAWN GN

GHETTO KLOWN SC GN

ART OF FUTURAMA HC

MADAME CHOI AND THE MONSTERS GN

DANTES INFERNO GN

NATHAN HALES HAZARDOUS TALES 3 BOOK SET #4 TREATIES

DESTINY GRIMOIRE ANTHOLOGY HC VOL 07 PENUMBRA

SCARS GN VOL 01

DIARY OF WIMPY KID SPEC DISNEY+ HOLIDAY ED CABIN FEVER

THE SEEKER GN

EDIFICE GN

Yen Press:

A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX NT NOVEL SC VOL 03

JUNGLE JUICE GN VOL 05

AMALGAM HOUND NOVEL SC VOL 02

KAKEGURUI COMPULSIVE GAMBLER GN VOL 17

ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 08

BLACK SUMMONER GN VOL 03

MAGICAL GIRL & EVIL LIEUTENANT USED TO BE ARCHENEMIES GN

BLADE & BASTARD NOVEL SC VOL 02

MAID I HIRED RECENTLY IS MYSTERIOUS GN VOL 07

BUNGO STRAY DOGS DAZAI CHUUYA AGE 15 GN VOL 02

MAIDEN OF THE NEEDLE GN VOL 04

CHEERFUL AMNESIA GN VOL 04

ME & MY BEAST BOSS GN VOL 03

CHITOSE KUN RAMUNE BOTTLE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06.5

MONTHLY GIRLS NOZAKI KUN GN VOL 15

CLAMP PREMIUM COLL TOKYO BABYLON GN VOL 04

MURCIELAGO GN VOL 24

DARK MOON THE BLOOD ALTAR GN VOL 04

NOT SEW WICKED STEPMOM GN VOL 05

DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY GN VOL 12 (MR)

OMNISCIENT READERS VIEWPOINT GN VOL 04

DETROIT BECOME HUMAN TOKYO STORIES GN VOL 01 (MR)

ONLINE GN VOL 04

DISILLUSIONED ADV SAVE THE WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 05

PINK & HABANERO GN VOL 01DO-OVER DAMSEL SETS TO CONQUER EMPEROR GN VOL 04 (MR) (C: 0-

PRINCESS CONVENIENT PLOT DEVICES SC NOVEL VOL 06

EVEN A REPLICA CAN FALL IN LOVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (C: 0-

RE ZERO SLIAW CHAPTER 4 GN VOL 08

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE GN VOL 05

REINCARNATED WITCH SPELLS DOOM GN VOL 05

FINDING CAMELLIA GN VOL 01

REMARRIED EMPRESS GN VOL 08

FROM OLD COUNTRY BUMPKIN TO MASTER SWORDSMAN GN VOL 01 (C: 0

RIVIERE AND THE LAND OF PRAYER GN VOL 01GAHICHAN GN VOL 03 (MR)

SECRETS OF SILENT WITCH GN VOL 03

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 07 (C

SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 07

GLITCH GN VOL 04

SHIUNJI FAMILY CHILDREN GN VOL 02 (MR)

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY YEAR ONE GN VOL 11 (MR)

SISTER & GIANT GN VOL 02 (MR)

GOD BLESS THE MISTAKEN GN VOL 03

SLAYERS COLLECTORS ED LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 13 – 15

GODS GAMES WE PLAY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

SPRING STORM & MONSTER GN VOL 01

HERO SYNDROME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

SWORD ART ONLINE ALT CLOVERS REGRET PROSE NOVEL SC VOL 01

HIGURASHI WHEN THEY CRY MEGURI GN VOL 03 (MR)

TEARMOON EMPIRE GN VOL 05

HOLY GRAIL ERIS GN VOL 08

TEARMOON EMPIRE MANGA GN VOL 03

I WANT A GAL GAMER TO PRAISE ME GN VOL 02

UNWANTED UNDEAD ADVENTURER GN VOL 10

I WANT TO BE A RECEPTIONIST IN MAGICAL WORLD GN VOL 05

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 06

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE LN SC VOL 28

86 EIGHTY SIX ALTER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON SWORD ORATORIA GN VOL 24 (MR)

ASSORTED ENTANGLEMENTS GN VOL 06 (MR)

KAKEGURUI TWIN GN VOL 14 (MR)

BABEL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)KEPT MAN OF PRINCESS KNIGHT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

BEHEMOTH S RANKED MONSTER CAT ELF GIRL PET GN VOL 10 (MR)

LAID BACK CAMP GN VOL 15

BLADE & BASTARD GN VOL 01 (MR)

MAGICAL EXPLORER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 14

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE FROM HERO-KING TO SQUIRE GN VOL 04 (C

BRUNHILD THE PRINCESS OF DRAGONS HC

SPY CLASSROOM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08 (MR)

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN VOL 09

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY TALE GN VOL 03

CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX GN VOL 29

TALES OF KINGDOM HC VOL 05 (MR)

CHAINED SOLDIER GN VOL 09 (A) (C: 1-1-2)

TALES OF WEDDING RINGS GN VOL 14

COMBATANTS WILL BE DISPATCHED GN VOL 10 (MR)

TERRIFIED TEACHER AT GHOUL SCHOOL GN VOL 15

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY NOVEL VOL 22

THIS MONSTER WANTS TO EAT ME GN VOL 02

DEMON LORD 2099 LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 20

DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 07 (MR) (C: 0

TOMB RAIDER KING GN VOL 08

ELDEN RING ROAD TO ERDTREE GN VOL 04 (MR)

TOUGEN ANKI DARK DEMON OF PARADISE GN VOL 01

FIFTEEN MINUTES BEFORE WE REALLY DATE GN VOL 04

TRIAGE X GN VOL 27

FINAL FANTASY LOST STRANGER GN VOL 10

TRINITY SEVEN 7 MAGICIANS GN VOL 30

GABRIEL DROPOUT GN VOL 14

TSUBAKI-CHOU LONELY PLANET GN VOL 08

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN CHILDHOOD FRIEND NOVEL SC VOL 07

UNCANNY COUNTER GN VOL 03 (MR)

HOLOX MEETING GN VOL 02

UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 10 (MR)

HONEY LEMON SODA GN VOL 07

UNWANTED UNDEAD ADVENTURER LIGHT NOVEL VOL 12

HONEY TRAP SHARED HOUSE GN VOL 04 (MR)

VICTORIA OF MANY FACES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

HOW REALIST HERO REBUILT KINGDOM OMNIBUS GN VOL 05

VILLAINESS TAMING THE FINAL BOSS NOVEL SC VOL 09

ILL BECOME A VILLAINESS WHO GOES DOWN IN HISTORY GN VOL 01

WHEN THE VILLAINESS SEDUCES THE MAIN HEROINE GN VOL 01 (MR)

IM NOT POPULAR GN VOL 24 (MR)

WOLF & PARCHMENT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09 NEW THEORY

INFINITE DENDROGRAM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 20

WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN DUNGEON II GN VOL 05 (MR)

INSTANT DEATH ABILITY IS SO OVERPOWERED GN VOL 06

WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN DUNGEON MEMORIA FREESE GN VOL 03

INTERSPECIES REVIEWERS GN VOL 09 (A)

YOU CAN HAVE MY BACK NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL LIGHT NOVEL VOL 23

YOUR TURN TO DIE GN VOL 05 (MR)

IS THE ORDER A RABBIT GN VOL 01

YOWAMUSHI PEDAL GN VOL 26

7FATES CHAKHO GN VOL 05

LOVE IS DARK LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

86 EIGHTY SIX OPERATION HIGH SCHOOL GN (MR)

LYCORIS RECOIL GN VOL 01

A BUSINESS PROPOSAL TP VOL 07 (MR)

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT SOLO ANY BOSS LN SC VOL 04 (C:

ABANDONED EMPRESS TP VOL 09 (MR)

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 12

AGENTS OF THE FOUR SEASONS DANCE OF SPRING TP VOL 01 (MR)

MY GENTLY RAISED BEAST GN VOL 08

AKO & BAMBI GN VOL 03

NO GAME NO LIFE CHAPTER 2 EASTER UNION GN VOL 02 (MR)

ALL OR NOTHING GN (MR)

ORC EROICA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR)

APOCALYPSE BRINGER MYNOGHRA TP VOL 02

OVERGEARED GN VOL 05

ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM PART 5 LIGHT NOVEL TP VOL 06

OVERLORD GN VOL 19 (MR)

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AKIRA TAKASUKIS CONJECTURE TP VOL 05 (MR

PLAYING DEATH GAMES PUT FOOD ON TABLE NOVEL SC VOL 02 (C: 0-

BANISHED HEROES PARTY QUIET LIFE COUNTRYSIDE NOVEL SC VOL 12

PLEASE PUT THEM ON TAKAMINE SAN GN VOL 08 (MR)

BEWARE THE VILLAINESS GN VOL 01

REIGN OF THE SEVEL SPELLBLADES SIDE FIRE LIGHT NOVEL SC (MR)

BLACK SUMMONER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 24 (MR)

BLOODY SWEET GN VOL 04

SEE YOU IN MY 19TH LIFE GN VOL 04

BOXER GN VOL 08

SEIREI GENSOUKI SPIRIT CHRONICLES TP VOL 08

BRUNHILD THE DRAGONSLAYER TP VOL 01

SHY GN VOL 08

BUNGO STRAY DOGS OFFICIAL COMIC ANTHOLOGY TP VOL 02 (MR) (C:

SILENT WITCH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

CANDY SHOU HARUSONO ART COLLECTION TP

SLASHER MAIDENS GN VOL 11 (MR)

CHEAT SKILL WORLD BECAME UNRIVALED REAL NOVEL VOL 06 (MR) (C

SMALL ANIMALLIKE LADY ADORED BY THE ICE PRINCE GN VOL 01 (C:

CHEEKY BRAT TP VOL 12

SSS-CLASS REVIVAL HUNTER GN VOL 01

DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER GN VOL 01

SWORD ART ONLINE KISS & FLY GN VOL 02

DEMONS CREST LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

THREE-BODY PROBLEM COMIC GN VOL 01 (MR)

GUY SHE WAS INTERESTED IN WASNT A GUY AT ALL GN VOL 01 (C: 0

TOILET-BOUND HANAKO-KUN SECOND STALL GN BOX SET

HORIMIYA GN VOL 17

VEXATIONS SHUT IN VAMPIRE PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL VOL 08 (MR) (

IMITATION GN VOL 04

WANDERING WITCH JOURNEY ELAINA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 14 (C: 0-1

IN MY SEVENTH LIFE I MET MONSTER PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL SC

WEIRN BOOKS GN VOL 02

ITAEWON CLASS GN VOL 03

WEIRN BOOKS HC VOL 02

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS NOVEL SC VOL 15 (MR) (C: 0

WHOEVER STEALS THIS BOOK GN VOL 03

KUSONOKIS GARDEN OF GODS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

WITCH & KNIGHT WILL SURVIVE GN VOL 03 (MR)

LETHAL DOSE OF LOVE GN (MR)

WORLD BOWS DOWN BEFORE MY FLAMES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (C: 0

A SINNER OF DEEP SEA TP VOL 02

IN THE LAND OF LEADALE TP VOL 06

ADULTS PICTURE BOOK TP VOL 03

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON FAMILIA FREYA TP VOL 04 (MR)

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS TP VOL 01

ISHURA TP VOL 08 (MR)

ARIA OF BEECH FOREST TP VOL 02

K ON SHUFFLE TP VOL 02 (MR)

ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM LIGHT NOVEL PART 2 SC VOL 02

LIAR LIAR LIGHT NOVEL TP VOL 05 (MR)

ASSOCIATE PROF AKIRA TAKATSUKIS CONJECTURE NOVEL TP VOL 05 (

MAGICAL REVOLUTION REINCARNATED PRINCESS GENIUS NOVEL TP VOL

ASTREA RECORD NOVEL TP VOL 03

MONO TP VOL 01

BANISHED FROM HERO PARTY QUIET COUNTRYSIDE TP VOL 09 (C: 0-1

MORTAL INSTRUMENTS GN VOL 08

BOCCHI THE ROCK TP VOL 05

OSHI NO KO 1ST ILLUSTRATION COLL GLARE X SPARKLE TP (MR) (C:

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE TP VOL 08 (C: 0

OSHI NO KO TP VOL 08 (MR)

BRIDE OF THE BARRIER MASTER TP VOL 03 (MR)

PERKS OF BEING AN S CLASS HEROINE TP VOL 03

CLAMP PREMIUM COLL TOKYO BABYLON TP VOL 05

PHANTOM THIEF RED TP VOL 04

CLASSROOM FOR HEROES NOVEL SC VOL 03

PRAISE ME WHEN IM A GOOD BOY TP (MR)

CONTRACT BETWEEN SPECTER & SERVANT NOVEL TP VOL 03 (MR) (C:

RE ZERO SLIAW LIGHT NOVEL TP VOL 26

CROSS DRESSING VILLAINESS CECILIA SYLVIE TP VOL 06 (C: 0-1-2

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE NOVEL TP VOL 04

DATE A LIVE LIGHT NOVEL TP VOL 13 (MR)

SEMANTIC ERROR GN VOL 01 (MR)

DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER NOVEL SC VOL 04

SHE LIKES GAYS BUT NOT ME TP VOL 03 (MR)

DEATH ABILITY OVERPOWERED NO ONE STAND CHANCE LN TP VOL 06 (

SOLO LEVELING TP VOL 10 (MR)

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD NOVEL TP VOL 09 (MR)

STAR SEEKERS TP VOL 05

DRACULAS ON THE NIGHT SHIFT TP (MR)

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY LIGHT NOVLE TP VOL 07

FESTIVAL OF HERESIES TP (MR)

TEEN EXORCIST TP VOL 01

GAME OF FAMILIA FAMILY TP VOL 05 (MR)

TIED TO YOU TP VOL 03

GOGOGOGO GO GHOST TP VOL 02 (MR)

TRAILS OF CHIYODAKU LIGHT NOVEL TP VOL 02

HELL MODE LIGHT NOVEL TP VOL 06

UNHOLY BLOOD TP VOL 04

HORROR COLLECTOR NOVEL TP VOL 05

UNIMPLEMENTED OVERLORDS JOINED PARTY LIGHT NOVEL TP VOL 03 (

I CANNOT REACH YOU TP VOL 08

VILLAINESS TURNS THE HOURGLASS TP VOL 05

I WANT A GAL GAMER TO PRAISE ME TP VOL 03 (MR)

WAR OF GREEDY WITCHES TP VOL 01 (MR)

IF VILLAINESS & VILLAIN MET & FELL IN LOVE TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1

WHATS WRONG WITH SECRETARY KIM TP VOL 06

IM QUITTING HEROING TP VOL 07

WHY RAELIANA ENDED AT DUKES MANSION TP VOL 08

IM THE VILLAINOUS SO IM TAMING FINAL BOSS TP VOL 04 (C: 0-1-

WORLD AFTER THE FALL TP VOL 08

IN A WORLD OF LIES I FELL INTO AN UNFORGETTABLE LOVE TP (C:

YOU ARE MY REGRET PROSE NOVEL TP VOL 03

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE TP VOL 13

