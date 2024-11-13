Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: abrams, diamond

Problems Between Diamond And Hachette/Abrams/Yen Press/Frank Miller?

Problems Between Diamond Comic Distributors and Hachette, Abrams, Chronicle and Yen Press, including Diary Of A Wimpy Kid and Frank Miller?

Recently, Bleeding Cool learned that customers have been finding it difficult to order comic books from manga publisher Yen Press through their comic book shop for the last couple of months. Specifically, those who order them from Diamond Comic Distributors/Diamond Book Distributors, part of Geppi Family Enterprises. Reaching out, Yen Press replied to concerns, saying, "At this time, our terms of distribution with Diamond Book Distributors are going through a transition. As such, matters related to distribution are yet to be determined. We thank you for your understanding and patience and hope to provide updates regarding this matter as soon as possible." Which is infuriatingly non-specific. There may be no updates from Yen Press since, but comic book retailer Brian Hibbs, owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco, reported a much wider issue between Diamond and book publisher and sub-distributor Hachette Books, which includes Yen Press.

"FYI, it might be worth it to note that Diamond is somewhere between four and six months of not shipping ANY new products from Hachette (one of the "big five" book publishers) — this includes all new products from Abrams (and Amulet), Chronicle and Yen, as well as imprints like Grand Central, Little Brown, Selfmadehero, Orion, Running Press, and many others. I found at least 25 books that have not shipped for us that ARE in stock at Hachette, some for months — including strong sellers like DIARY OF A WIMPY KID v19, DRAFTED, and CORMAC MCCARTHYS THE ROAD ADAPTATION."

He advises that "retailers will have to contact Diamond and tell them you want to cancel outstanding orders — they were very easy to work with for me at least — but they're not going to do it themselves" and then reorder the books directly from Hachette. He clarifies, "Diamond is keeping all of this material on order UNLESS the retailer cancels it, but I was directly told this morning that they do not have an ETA when these products might ship. I cancelled something like 30 titles over the last few weeks to buy them direct."

And he comments, "I have to seriously note that being "cut off" by one of the "big five" is, quite possibly, one of the biggest red flag warning signs I have encountered, and makes me greatly fear for Diamond's stability as we move into 2025 I think this is going to be a serious serious potential problem for Abrams as they try to move into selling periodical comics this winter — Hachette itself doesn't appear to have ANY mechanism to sell this material themselves."

Yesterday, I reached out to Diamond Comic Distributors, who told me, "We are currently discussing some changes to our distribution agreement with Hachette, which has unfortunately caused delivery of some product to be temporarily disrupted. We remain committed to resolving these discussions quickly and minimizing the impact on our customers." Hachette has yet to reply.

If anyone has any further details regarding the issues between Hachette and Diamond, do get in touch. As Brian points out, it could harm both companies' comic book plans. Diamond has lost much of its comic book distribution in recent years for Marvel, DC, Image, IDW, Dark Horse and more. They are closing a warehouse, and the Geppi Family Enterprises parent business has seen their games distributor, Alliance, take up much of the Diamond infrastructure slack. Given the sales of Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, the Frank Miller line, all the Yen Press manga, and more, this is a problem that probably needs to be addressed very soon, and retailers affected may need to make other plans. Below are the latest Yen Press January 2025 solicits through Diamond… which are still currently in limbo. The Abrams solicits are right here…

KILL THE VILLAINESS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247506

(W) Your April (A) Haegi

"Even so, I just can't bring myself to love this world." Eris Miserian knows the fate that awaits her-after losing her promised husband, the crown prince, to Helena, a daughter of a disgraced Count, Eris poisons her rival as an act of revenge. But after her plan is foiled, she is sentenced to death while Helena and the prince get to live their happily ever after. Or that is what happens in the novel Eris was reading in her past life before she woke up in this world. Now, desperate to return to her own world, she'll do everything that she can to escape what the story has laid out for her and find a way back to her real life!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

LIAR LIAR GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247510

(W) Funa Yukina, Haruki Kuou

The duel to determine the ranks amongst students is underway at the Academy. Shortly after transferring schools, Hiroto Shinohara unseats the previous year's undisputed champion Sarasa Saionji and soon becomes the fastest student in Academy history to rise to Seven Star status-but all of this is a lie?!?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

HELENA AND MR BIG BAD WOLF GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247494

(W) Bliss

Helena has always found her strength through stories. When her father left and didn't come home one night, and when Arthur, her only brother, got into an accident…reading and creating stories was what kept Helena going. By a stroke of luck, she attends an autograph signing of her favorite author, Mr. Big Bad Wolf, and the two grow closer, bonding over their shared love for storybooks. The cold, reserved man with a wolf head is shrouded in mystery, but perhaps he has a gentler side only Helena can see…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BOY WHO RULED THE MONSTERS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247532

(W) Ketsuyuki Tamon (A) Guilty Sin, Eight Nakamura

Black Tiger is a party of five up-and-coming prodigy adventurers known as the Miracle Children. Among these big names, Sol Rock was the only black sheep-mocked as a useless support mage, treated like a grunt, and eventually even kicked out…But the truth is, he has the strongest talent of all-Player! This godlike power allows him to buff his allies and control the flow of battle. And now, with no party to call his own, he begins to assemble the strongest group the world has ever seen…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

VICTORIA OF MANY FACES GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247548

(W) Syuu (A) Nanna Fujimi

Victoria's peaceful, everyday existence has begun! Ever since she retired from the espionage world, Victoria's been living as a civilian, just like she's always dreamed of. But her past as a spy is hard to run from-even though she turned her back on danger, it can't stop danger from finding her! So when she meets Nonna, a young girl totally on her own in the world, Victoria has to decide what's truly important to her…peace, or her new friend?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

SWORD ART ONLINE ORDINAL SCALE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247529

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Abec

Two years after 10,000 players were trapped in the VR world and forced to participate in the impossible death game known as Sword Art Online, VR technology has only continued to evolve. A state-of-the-art AR device called the Augma has risen to prominence, becoming a near-essential part of everyday life as well as the exclusive home of an MMORPG called Ordinal Scale. Blurring the lines between fantasy and reality, Ordinal Scale quickly captures the attention of Kirito and his friends, who decide to start playing. But things take a turn when Kirito gets word of SAO bosses appearing inside this new world…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

PHANTOM THIEF RED TP VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG247519

(W) Shin Akigi (A) Shu

When Asuka is invited to an intensive training camp for the theater club, she starts getting ready for a performance in a new auditorium. While she's excited, she's still not sure if she should join. There, she reunites with Kotone Hanasato, who owns the auditorium-and it seems wherever she goes, trouble isn't far behind!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

METH E METH GN

YEN PRESS

AUG247515

(W) Kenji Tsurubuchi (A) Kenji Tsurubuchi

Long ago, humanity discovered the weapons later known as Autoscrolls-and the Oath-Making technology that allows command of them. In modern day Japan, not only have Autoscrolls become a part of everyday life, but Oath-Making is now a systematized science. When high school student and scroll enthusiast of the Oath Club Kyouta Yuzuki gets into an accident after finding a mysterious scroll, his new transplanted Oath-Heart turns him into a new being!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

IS THE ORDER A RABBIT GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG247504

(W) Koi (A) Koi

After stumbling across her homestay by sheer coincidence, Cocoa's gotten used to life at Rabbit House Café-and along with Chino, Syaro, Rize, and Chiya, her high school days are filled with fun! Whether it's practicing sports together or looking after one another, the girls grow closer day by day. And when Chino's classmates Maya and Megu begin to visit-and the author Aoyama Blue Mountain, a regular, shows up-the café is livelier than ever!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

SHIUNJI FAMILY CHILDREN GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG247539

(W) Kevin Gifford (A) Reiji Miyajima, Reiji Yukino

With youngest sister Kotone's declaration that she wants to marry her big brother Arata, the love story surrounding the siblings of the Shiunji family becomes even more complicated!? No matter who ends up together, it'll be a forbidden romance!?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT CLOCK OUT ON TIME GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG247498

(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Suzu Yuuki

Light from the guiding crystal shard means someone in Silver Sword is on the brink of death… And the one thing Alina values more than her safety and comfort is the lives of her friends! So she charges deep into the Chalk Tower, past Lowe and Lululee, to the boss room, where Jade lays in a pool of his own blood… Alina's temper flares at the sight, but the Dark God Silha might be more than she bargained for-he too wields a Dia skill!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

LYCORIS RECOIL GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG247513

(W) Spider Lily (A) Yasunori Bizen

When an escort job arrives from the genius hacker walnut, Chisato and Takina's morals are put to the test! Chisato firmly believes that all life is valuable-whether someone is a friend or foe. Meanwhile, Takina is completely baffled by Chisato's sentiment. When tensions rise and arguments break out, can they overcome their differences and complete their mission…?!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

RIVIERE AND THE LAND OF PRAYER GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG247525

(W) Jougi Shiraishi (A) Neriume, Azure

""Why do I need a reason to want to help a friend?"

In the Land of Prayer, those who pray at the cathedral have a small chance for their wish to be granted. But wishes are not without their downsides, and some find themselves cursed by their own desires. That's where Riviere and her new assistant MacMillia come in. Riviere's shop specializes in lifting these curses, and the requests continue to pour in. But when Riviere and MacMillia encounter a mysterious masked girl, the secret she hides might be more interesting than any curse…"

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

GOD BLESS THE MISTAKEN GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG247492

(W) Nakatani Nio (A) Nakatani Nio

Having found a family in his housemates and friends, Kon's the happiest he's ever been. But when Maruko suddenly announces that she'll be moving out of the shared house, Kon is faced with the reality that things won't be the same forever and must finally decide if he wants to tell everyone his big secret…regardless of whether they accept him or not!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

WITCH LIFE IN A MICRO ROOM GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG247551

(W) Akitaka (A) Akitaka

After being promoted to B-rank witches, things were meant to be smooth sailing for Madge and Ririka-more jobs, more money, less problems. But when Madge's formidable sister appears, determined to drag Madge back to the village, Ririka ends up in a witch's duel against the incredibly powerful fire witch! Their partnership hangs by a thread!!?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

DETROIT BECOME HUMAN TOKYO STORIES GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG247489

(W) Quantic Quantic Dream

"2038, Tokyo. Japan's android idol, Reina, has disobeyed orders, becoming a "deviant" to protect the human girl, Suzune. The two set out on a journey to find the girl's parents.

There they find two androids with a close connection to them-Seiji and Takumi.?With free will in hand, the androids launch their revolution."

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

THREE-BODY PROBLEM COMIC GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG247541

(W) Cixin Liu (A) XuDong Cai

Wang Miao delves deeper into the Frontiers of Science, seeking understanding of their goals and the nature of the mysterious countdown flashing before his eyes. But he receives nothing but a cryptic command-"Stop your nanomaterial research." Uncertain whether to trust Shen Yufei's words, Wang Miao decides to test out the virtual reality game she's been playing, and in it, he discovers tales of a strange, alien civilization…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

IMITATION GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG247501

(W) KyungRan Park (A) KyungRan Park

Maha and Ryoc are successfully enjoying each other's company while keeping their relationship a secret from the public eye. And while love and work are both going well, the appearance of a rookie idol named Eden, who shares an eery resemblance to Eunjo, stirs up some trouble for SHAX…Not to mention that "Eden" seems to have his eyes set on Maha!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

GOBLIN SLAYER DAY IN LIFE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG247491

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Noboru Kannatuki, Daichi Matsuse

"In a remote town dwells a man single-mindedly devoted to the slaughter of goblins-a man known as Goblin Slayer. Sharp as his focus may be, he cannot help but subtly influence the adventurers who come and go, changing and growing around him…

As winter approaches, Guild Girl and Cow Girl find beauty in the wait for returning adventurers. And in the shadows, a party known only as "The Runners" pursues adventure without the promise of glory…"

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY TALE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG247528

(W) Miri Mikawa (A) YozoranoUdon

When Anne heard of a money-making opportunity for candy crafters, she took on the job request with gusto. But the task turns out to be tougher than she imagined when the Duke of Philax repeatedly rejects all her work with no explanations whatsoever! To make matters worse, Challe is no longer by her side! Can Anne create a sugar sculpture that pleases the Duke of Philax? And will she be able to reunite with Challe? Find out in the final volume of this sweet, beautiful fairy tale!??

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

HANDYMAN SAITOU IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG247493

(W) Ichitomo Kazutomo (A) Ichitomo Kazutomo

To obtain the Golden Armor, Saitou's group must race against the legendary party who guard the Labyrinth, the Septicolor Knights! But in an unexpected turn of events, the armor steals control of Saitou's body…Could this be the party's golden opportunity to finally track down Raelza?!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

GUY SHE WAS INTERESTED IN WASNT A GUY AT ALL GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG247536

(W) Sumiko Arai (A) Sumiko Arai

Aya's found out that the guy she was interested in isn't a guy at all-and she's also realized that she just can't keep her cool around Mitsuki! The two haven't quite put a name on their complex, earnest feelings, but they only grow as the pair continues to bond over the music they love. With their senior year at hand, future plans are coming into question…and Aya's thrown for a loop when a mysterious woman shows up and wants Mitsuki to go overseas!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BOCCHI THE ROCK TP VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG247483

(W) Aki Hamazi (A) Aki Hamazi

Hitori "Bocchi" Gotoh may dream of becoming a rock legend, but she and the rest of Kessoku Band have a long way to go before they can pay the bills with their musical skills alone-and graduation is approaching fast. Thoughts of the future can wait, however, as all the employees of Starry are pitching in to throw Seika a birthday concert over the holidays! The girls have played plenty of shows at this point, so surely the added task of planning and organizing the event can't be that hard, right?!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG247535

(W) Mato Sato (A) Ryo Mitsuya, Nilitsu

After a deadly battle with Pand monium, Menou and the others narrowly emerge victorious. Despite Pand monium's last words leaving them uneasy, they head toward their next destination-the Sword of Salt, in order to kill Akari. However, the armed criminal organization, Iron Chain, stands in their way. Together with a friend from Menou's past, they must reach the oasis in the Balar desert to formulate a plan…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

HONEY LEMON SODA GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

AUG247497

(W) Mayu Murata (A) Mayu Murata

Finally, Kai and Uka have both admitted their feelings for each other, and Uka's heart bursts with satisfaction at this miraculous development. But does having feelings for each other mean dating?! What is dating, anyway? With a bit of worry and a lot of joy, Uka has become the girlfriend of the person she loves.?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS MAXED OUT GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

AUG247505

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Yusuke Shiba

Stepmom Azusa's got a lot going on in her life. For example, meeting moon spirits, entering adventurer's tourneys, the whoooole shebang! 'Cos what's life if you don't live a little?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

CLAMP PREMIUM COLL TOKYO BABYLON TP VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG247486

(W) Clamp (A) Clamp

Subaru Sumeragi is a powerful onmyouji who solves the supernatural troubles that plague the citizens of Tokyo-both living and deceased! Thanks to the extreme actions of a grieving mother, Seishirou has suffered a grave injury. How will Subaru face him? And what will become of the mother's son after her crimes are broadcasted for the world to see?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

ASSORTED ENTANGLEMENTS GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

AUG247479

(W) Mikanuji (A) Mikanuji

Memories from Shizuku's troubled past have gotten between her and Saori. They share too much. Their hopeless loves, the ways they push each other away when they need companionship the most, their anxieties about replacing and being replaced… But maybe, if Saori swallows her pride and chases after Shizuku, they can make up by sharing two more things-a kiss and a confession!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

LOVE OF KILL GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

AUG247512

(W) Fe (A) Fe

Boss pulled some strings, and Ryang-Ha and Chateau have become the superintendents of a small, run-down apartment building on the outskirts of town! To the residents, they're no more than a pair of adorable newlyweds, enjoying a quiet daily life. But that peace is cut short when the sound of an unsettling incident echoes throughout the countryside…!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

LAID BACK CAMP GN VOL 16

YEN PRESS

AUG247508

(W) Afro (A) Afro

It's Golden Week! Rin is out on her motorcycle, and Nadeshiko is making plans for the trip to Gunma. And it looks like their inexperienced new member-the one who likes to draw and has a part-time job is at an outdoors shop-might be doing something too…?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

REIGN OF THE SEVEN SPELLBLADES GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

AUG247524

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Sakae Esuno, Ruria Miyuki

The end is near as Ophelia is soon to manifest the Salvadori spell. All hope seems lost for Oliver and his friends as they are surrounded by danger from all directions. Will the first-years succeed in their rescue mission and live to tell the tale or will this be the conclusion to their Kimberly days …?!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

LET THIS GRIEVING SOUL RETIRE GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

AUG247509

(W) Tsukikage (A) Rai Hebino, Chyko

The Foreign Fog, a party from another nation, comes face-to-face with the Grievers, who cause them trouble right away! After getting pummeled by Liz, Arnold Hail directs his rage toward Krai. But Krai isn't too bothered by that?-he's more worried about the enormous amount of debt he's incurred!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

AUG247485

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Neco Kanai, Sango Harukawa

The Bungo Stray Dogs comfort series finally reaches Volume 10! A hotpot pot lock party at the Armed Detective Agency? Sounds like fun-Wait, what did Dazai just put in the broth?! And back in the Dark Era, Ango hatches a plot to get one over on his drinking buddies!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

AUG247546

(W) Hotondoshindeiru (A) Hotondoshindeiru

Having defeated Magatsu-Koto-no-Nushi and obtained the God-King Sword, Uncle decides to pay Alicia a visit at the royal capital to purify the sealed Magatsu. But another incident breaks out!?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

SO IM A SPIDER SO WHAT GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

AUG247526

(W) Okina Baba (A) Asahiro Kakashi, Tsukasa Kiryu

Because I went a little cray-cray, I'm now the weakest "god" without any way to actually USE abilities!??I mean, yeah, eating a GMA bomb is definitely a "don't try this at home, kids" kinda thing, but really, it's not like I had much of a choice! And now I'm stuck like this-a god with no way to protect myself, traveling with a Demon Lord who may or may not want to kill me…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 25

YEN PRESS

AUG247538

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Shinobu Shinotsuki, Chika Tojo

The 203rd Battalion, led by Tanya, returns to the Imperial Capital after its fierce campaign against the remnants of Francois in the desert. Given their astounding achievements in the South, a vacation is certain! Or so Tanya thought. Instead, what awaits her is a smiling Colonel Lergen, and Major Uger with a rather grim expression…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

OSHI NO KO TP VOL 09

YEN PRESS

AUG247474

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Mengo Yokoyari

While in the legend-filled town of Takachiho for B Komachi's music video shoot, Ruby learned that the murder of Ai didn't fall on just one culprit. Someone is still out there, living a carefree life-and she just can't let that be. Act 7 of Oshi no Ko begins!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

MIERUKO-CHAN GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

AUG247516

(W) Tomoki Izumi (A) Tomoki Izumi

Miko still can't get the hang of it. After all, every time she looks Michiru's way, she can't quite see around the tentacles. But Michiru seems…nice? And the tentacle things are protecting Miko from some of the ghastly ghouls hanging around! Still, the tentacles seem more and more hostile toward Hana as time marches on, which only deepens Miko's alarm…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

AUG247488

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Shinta Fujimoto

Shibuya is in peril, as the twisted werewolves left behind in the abandoned hospital reveal the hidden truth behind the "Corpse Hunts"! But as the battle reaches a fever pitch, the ensuing chaos threatens to call forth a new disturbance that Polka could never have predicted….

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

TERRIFIED TEACHER AT GHOUL SCHOOL GN VOL 16

YEN PRESS

AUG247476

(W) Mai Tanaka (A) Mai Tanaka

Tamao, a nekomata, has been working steadily to improve his grades so he can achieve his dreams. But when he fails Applied Chemistry, his worst subject, he has to do extra practice with Mr. Hatanaka after school. Seimei and Nyuudou join in to provide moral support, but suddenly, Tamao's youkai powers go out of control…!?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

YOWAMUSHI PEDAL GN VOL 27

YEN PRESS

AUG247552

(W) Wataru Watanabe (A) Wataru Watanabe

Someway, somehow, they made it! Teshima and Aoyagi reunited with the team, and for the first time since the Inter-High began, they're all riding together as one! But they might not be for long…During the desperate chase to catch up to Team Hakone, Aoyagi's knee flairs up, which begs the question-just how much longer can he even keep pedaling in this Inter-High?!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

AUG247544

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A) Reia, Hamao Sumeragi

Thanks to his valiant efforts in defeating the orc general, Lugh is appointed as a Holy Knight. However, no glory comes without strings attached, as he is now tasked to subjugate the demons only the hero can kill. And to do so, Lugh must ensure his and the girls' abilities are up to par – especially with the appearance of a new demon!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

COMBATANTS WILL BE DISPATCHED GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

AUG247487

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Masaaki Kiasa, Kakao Lanthanum

Now that Agent Six and the gang have brought down their local competitor, and added a member along the way, they can finally enjoy some peace. But not for long because the Kisaragi base is attacked. Yet. AGAIN!! And the culprit is none other than the Sand King, an old foe they barely escaped from the first time! Just what is the deal with the monsters on this planet?! Will the evil corporation be able to rid these nuisances once and for all…?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BEHEMOTH S RANKED MONSTER CAT ELF GIRL PET GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

AUG247500

(W) Nozomi Ginyoku (A) Mitsuki Yano, Taro Shinonome

After defeating the Four Fiends and defending the elf homeland, Aria and her friends receive a new request from a pair of visitors. Mai, a time traveler from the future, and hero Ciel ask for their help in suppressing the demon lord Belphegor, who has emerged from the world of the future. Thus, the party crosses the ocean and arrives in the Kingdom of Urscula!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BLACK SUMMONER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG247482

(W) Doufu Mayoi (A) Kurogin

After having fulfilled the requirements for his promotion to Rank S, Kelvin, the eccentric Summoner who transmigrated from another world, finds that a series of festivities are being prepared in his honor. To his surprise and delight, he learns that part of it involves a one-on-one practice round with Silvia, a Rank S adventurer nicknamed "Ice Princess." Eagerly anticipating this match against a truly worthy opponent, he promptly dives into his training like never before. At the same time, his companions head off to a dungeon to procure a special high-ranked food ingredient for his sake, but a shocking encounter lies in wait! Come along for the ride as this black-clad battle junkie and his allies continue to make a name for themselves in the fourth volume of this epic journey!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

TEARMOON EMPIRE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG247530

(W) Nozomu Mochitsuki (A) Mizu Morino

Trouble is brewing on the outskirts of the Tearmoon Empire! A border dispute over an obscure stretch of woodland is rapidly turning into a powder keg, and it's only a matter of time until the sparks flying between the imperial army and the local people se

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

HELL MODE LIGHT NOVEL TP VOL 07

YEN PRESS

AUG247495

(W) Hamuo (A) Mo

Just when Allen and the No-life Gamers think they've finally bought themselves some time to savor clearing of the Rank S dungeon, they receive a call for help from the Holy Land of Elmahl. The execution of the Pontiff of Daemonism has failed, and the capital has gone up in flames. Worse yet, just as the Gamers prepare to depart, reports begin pouring in about multiple invasions by the Demon Lord Army… As Allen embarks on his latest adventure, he also finds himself confronted with the challenge of what it means to be a leader and learning to respect his friends' wishes-even if it means allowing one of them to knowingly put their life on the line!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM PART 2 GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

AUG247478

(W) Miya Kazuki (A) Suzuka

Myne reunites with her mother in the world of dreams, bringing a tear to the eye of even the High Priest. He deems Myne free of any malice, but other threats lurk in the shadows. The head of the Ink Guild starts to show a sudden, concerning interest in th

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG247522

(W) Hayaken (A) Nagu

Inglis, once a hero-king and now a beautiful squire-in-training, is on a dangerous infiltration mission to avoid an all-out war with the snowy northern country of Alcard. As Alcard's Prince Lahti leads the way, Inglis's sword arm and stomach alike call out for a northern tour of engaging fights and delicious food. But with Alcard under the oppressive rule of a hieral menace named Tiffanyer, Inglis is faced with her greatest enemy-hunger! "You know, Rani, when I get mad about something, I get really mad." The wild north stirs before her!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE FROM HERO-KING TO SQUIRE GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG247521

(W) Hayaken (A) Moto Kuromura, Nagu

Reincarnated as a girl far in the future, former Hero-King Inglis has the chance to hone her fighting skills. The now fifteen-year-old Inglis, her cousin Rafinha, and their new friend Leone have just enrolled in the Chiral Knights' Academy. Their school days are off to a roaring start as the girls face golems in a high-gravity arena, where Inglis stuns the school and shows them that she's no normal squire! Next up? Flygear piloting lessons with a special guest: an underwater magicite beast! When the girls are recruited to offer protection for a trade deal, the principal agrees to sign off on their extracurricular activities…under one condition: the girls must brave the Labyrinth of Ordeals, where they'll come face-to-face with demons from their pasts.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

DEATH ABILITY OVERPOWERED NO ONE STAND CHANCE LN TP VOL 07

YEN PRESS

AUG247518

(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Chisato Naruse

Leaving their growing entourage behind, Yogiri and Tomochika set sail on a cruise ship for the eastern island nation of Ent. But as always seems to be the case, things don't go quite as planned, and after attacks from pirates and the rebirth of an ancient High Wizard, they find their ship sinking with no land in sight. With the help of a mysterious ancient-dragon-turned-young-boy named Kouryu, they manage to escape the damaged vessel and just make it to shore in time. But as they continue on their journey to the Empire of Ent in search of the Sage Yoshifumi and the Philosopher's Stone he possesses, they are met with new obstacles as the twin goddesses Malna and Rilna finally begin to take measures to deal with Yogiri…sort of.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

INFINITE DENDROGRAM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 21

YEN PRESS

AUG247502

(W) Sakon Kaidou (A) Taiki

The [King of Plagues] is a disaster in human form who once roamed the world of Infinite Dendrogram, leaving only carnage in his wake. He destroyed an entire country and murdered [The Hero], the pinnacle of tian-kind…but not even that was enough to sate

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

WHOEVER STEALS THIS BOOK LIGHT NOVEL HC

YEN PRESS

AUG247550

(W) Nowaki Fukamidori

Mifuyu is a high school student living with a large collection of books left by her great-grandfather-the vast library known as Mikura Hall. Although her father is the current caretaker, Mifuyu herself doesn't share her family's passion for literature.? But when several books are stolen from the library, triggering an ancient curse, the town is transformed according to the various stories-and the only way to put things right is for Mifuyu to catch the thief. With the help of a mysterious girl named Mashiro, Mifuyu sets out on an adventure through the different story worlds!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

ILL BECOME VILLAINESS GOES DOWN IN HISTORY NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247499

(W) Izumi Okido (A) Jyun Hayase

I've never been able to stand the typical heroine's "goody-two-shoes" routine. Thankfully, all my dreams come true when I'm reincarnated as a villainess! Determined to become a woman that no one can criticize, I do my best to train my body, improve my intellect, and hone my magical skills. But for some reason, the harder I try, the more everyone seems to like me! No matter-I'll betray their every expectation and become the greatest villainess the world has ever known!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BABEL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG247480

(W) Kuji Furumiya (A) Haruyuki Morisawa

After the King of Farsas reveals hidden truths about the continent, Shizuku and Erik find a clue that might help her return to Japan. The pair sets out to continue their journey, when a messenger suddenly arrives inviting Shizuku to the great nation of Kisk-a place long plagued by unpleasant rumors. There, as playmate for the notoriously cruel "Demon Princess" Ortia, she is given the important task of coming up with a method to treat the speech disorder illness sweeping the continent. Without her protector, Erik, Shizuku must search for a solution alone…but failure means a gruesome death!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

PLAYING DEATH GAMES PUT FOOD ON TABLE NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

AUG247520

(W) Yushi Ukai (A) Nekometaru

Having overcome the Wall of Thirty, Yuki restores her lost fingers and makes a full recovery. Not long after, she achieves her next milestone of clearing her fortieth game, and it seems like it's smooth sailing from here. But everything changes during Cloudy Beach-Yuki's forty-fourth game, one packed with veteran players who have also overcome the Wall of Thirty. On the game's isolated island venue, Yuki stumbles upon a dismembered body reminiscent of the work of that sickening psychopath from Candle Woods…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

MIRI LIVES IN THE CATS EYES LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN PRESS

AUG247517

(W) Taiga Shiki (A) Isshiki

Youichi Kamisuki is a college student with the special ability to see past experiences by gazing into someone's eyes. During just another tedious day at school, he happens to look into the eyes of a stray cat where he encounters a girl named Misato Yuzuhara (aka Miri) who can see into the future.?After Youichi's initial shock at being able to communicate across time via a cat, Miri offers him a startling revelation: There will soon be a series of murders among Youichi's peers, and it's up to him to change this fate. As the pair deepens their bond, Youichi wants to meet Miri…but where is she in the present day? The line between fact and fiction may be blurrier than it appears…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

LOVE IS DARK LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

AUG247511

(W) Ao Juumonji (A) BUNBUN

"Sosei wants to get closer to his classmate, Kuchina Hitsujimoto. And she isn't any ordinary classmate-Kuchina is in the same line of shadowy work as Sousei, and their powers miraculously complement each other. It's just hard to make much headway when Kuchina inexplicably avoids him.

Sosei's former girlfriend, Asumi Shiramori, notices the strange mood around the pair and decides to take action. It's time for her to set her master plan in motion!"

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

KRIEMHILD AND BRUNHILD LIGHT NOVEL HC

YEN PRESS

AUG247507

(W) Yuiko Agarizaki (A) Aoaso

"A century ago, the divine dragon sealed away the Dragon-Slaying Queen as revenge against the kingdom. But through the dedication of the queen's successors, the kingdom has enjoyed great prosperity.

Kriemhild, the daughter of the fifth queen, ascends to the throne with the same determination to protect the kingdom. Her elder sister Brunhild fell victim to the corruption of divine power, much like predecessors. Bearing that burden, Kriemhild steps into the throne room. But what awaits her is the kingdom's greatest darkness, known only to those who become queens."

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

DID YOU THINK YURI WAS MY SALES PITCH LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN PRESS

AUG247490

(W) Neru Asakura

Suzune Senmiya, a young voice actress, has been struggling for six months to get over the retirement of her favorite idol, Karin Kanezuki. One day, Karin appears as a new voice actress in Suzune's agency! While Suzune tries to play it cool and keep her distance, Karin aggressively closes the gap between them. As Suzune starts to see unexpected sides of Karin, she begins to perceive her not just as an idol but as a woman.?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR BAD CHILDREN LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247523

(W) Setsuka Narumi (A) Arumikku

In this prestigious school, warped by verbal abuse, dehumanization, and academic discrimination, an underclassman suddenly reaches out to me. With dyed highlights beneath her black hair and a mischievous smile, she introduces herself as Kurumi Hoshimiya and forces me to take her hand. Kurumi involves me in her schemes, making me join her two-person resistance movement to tear down the school. Alone in an empty clubroom after class, we plot terrorism and indulge in improper relations, committing sins, exchanging kisses, and descending into depravity. Abandon right and wrong. Stop chasing grades. Rebel against the grown-ups. These are our recommendations for bad children.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

IS IT WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON MYTHS LEGENDS LN SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247503

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Niritsu, Suzuhito Yasuda

The city of Orario is a vast metropolis with an underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. There, adventurers put everything on the line to keep the monsters at bay and explore the unknown! This is where heroes are made and legends are born. Smaller stories can also be found here, and a surprising number of them revolve around a young boy who came to the Labyrinth City chasing his dreams until he met a certain goddess…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

HOLLOW REGALIA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG247496

(W) Gakuto Mikumo (A) Miyuu

Yahiro and Iroha finally arrive in Kyoto, only to find the head of Galerie Berith waiting for them. The man has conspired to take the Relict Regalia from Karura Myoujiin, and prepares to invade the Imperial compound. To rescue Karura, Yahiro and Iroha infiltrate the compound, and in the process come to know the truth about the dragon mediums and the reality of their world. At the same time, Sui Narusawa finally opens her eyes.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

DISILLUSIONED ADV SAVE THE WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG247477

(W) Shinta Fuji (A) Susumu Kuroi

Nick/Zem face off against Nick's one-time mentor, Argus, and the Sword of Tasuki deep in the labyrinth. Tiana confronts Bellocchio, her former teacher, barricaded inside Starmine Hall. Karan searches for the Magic Mirror of Marde-the key to turning the tide of battle-filled with a newfound power. As the enemy breaks through Tiana's siege, the Survivors are brought together once more…but will they be able to stop the Sword of Tasuki from completing his true plan of resurrecting the demon god?!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

DEMON SWORD MASTER EXCALIBUR ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN PRESS

AUG247533

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asagi Tohsaka

"To uncover the secrets of the Voids, Leonis and his companions visited the ruins of the abandoned Rognas Kingdom's capital. Though they managed to reunite safely with the kidnapped Riselia, they are soon confronted by the Apostle Nefakess and the Deus Machina, Schwertleite. Amid the fierce battle, a spitting image of Leonis from 1000 years ago appears, heralding even greater chaos.

Meanwhile, Elfiné and Shary begin to gather their forces, each with their own goal."

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 15

YEN PRESS

AUG247484

(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin

The large-scale PvP event has reached unprecedented heights, with top players being eliminated even on the first day! Maple Tree and the Order's next strat includes a plan to rain down insta-death poison over the enemy lines! With a lightning-fast strike by just three players-Maple, Sally, and Frederica-the enemy camp is thrown into chaos. Determined to take Maple out, they launch a counterattack, but…!?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

ONLY THING ID DO NO BOYS ALLOWED GAMING WORLD SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

AUG247537

(W) Ryo Hazakura (A) Hai

A dream-come-true scenario quickly becomes a nightmare when a yuri fanboy discovers that he's been reincarnated into one of his favorite yuri games-as Hiiro, an annoying male character whose only purpose is to get between the heroines. Realizing that he's destined for ruin in a world where men are at the bottom of the pecking order, Hiiro scrambles to get stronger and avert his fate. But his desperate efforts end up making the game's heroines-Princess Lapis, Snow the maid, and the protagonist Sakura-fall for him instead of one another! At this rate, he'll be killed for coming between them! Can Hiiro get the girls interested in one another before it's too late?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

EPHEMERAL SCENES SETSUNAS JOURNEY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG247534

(W) Rokusyou, Usuasagi (A) sime

Setsuna and Alto have now been settled in Lypaed for a month, and the country's biggest celebration, the Founding Festival, is fast approaching. Yet the king is forced to prioritize a national crisis over the celebration, leading the fearful queen to make a request of Setsuna. He works behind the scenes to smooth things over between the royal couple, but just as he thinks his job is complete, the unexpected happens… Meanwhile, Ragi spends his days peacefully with Alto but wonders what more he can do with the little time he has remaining. The season shifts from summer to fall, bringing with it the warmth of friendship.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

MAGICAL EXPLORER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN PRESS

AUG247514

(W) Iris (A) Noboru Kannatuki

With his game knowledge and trusty stole, Takioto attempts to clear the 60th floor of Tsukuyomi Academy Dungeon in record time. Meanwhile, he can't help but worry about Katorina, who seems to be changing for the worse in pursuit of power. When a demon reveals the secret story of her birth, the line between humans and demons grows shaky, and Katorina falls to the dark side. Can Takioto bring her back to her senses?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

BANISHED HEROES PARTY QUIET LIFE COUNTRYSIDE NOVEL SC VOL 13

YEN PRESS

AUG247481

(W) Zappon (A) Yasumo

Shocking news sweeps the continent: Van the Hero and his party have defeated the demon lord, bringing the long-fought war to a close with humankind as the victors! However, this information has yet to reach Zoltan, which is dyed in all the colors of fall as people hurry to get ready for the approaching harvest festival. Red and Rit make preparations to open a stall, while Habotan and Ruti seem to want to do the same, and joy fills their long, autumn nights as they work hard to get ready for the festival!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 20

YEN PRESS

AUG247531

(W) Fuse (A) Mitz Vah

Although Rimuru managed to defeat his archenemy Michael, battles continue to rage across the land, and the fighting between Milim's forces and the Insectors is particularly chaotic. Just when the outcome looks to be in Milim's favor, a beautiful woman of ice and snow appears, drastically altering the tides of the war. She is none other than Velzard, the eldest of the only three True Dragons in existence. Once Velzard overwhelms the situation, encasing everything in ice, Milim begins to go on a rampage-and Rimuru has no choice but to return to the battlefield to stop her.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

TIED TO YOU TP VOL 04

YEN PRESS

AUG247545

(W) Chelliace (A) What

Wooseo's heart has been swayed, and Jigeon is determined to win it over completely, once and for all. But a meeting between Wooseo, Jiseok, and the Connector may throw a wrench in his plans when Jiseok reveals his brother has been deceiving Wooseo. The lies, the manipulations, the mind games-when all is laid bare to Wooseo, will he choose to stay tied to Jigeon?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

UNHOLY BLOOD TP VOL 05

YEN PRESS

AUG247547

(W) Lina Lim (A) Lina Lim

Hayan and Euntae are off to investigate the mysterious "Project 0101"! Their road trip takes a detour, however, as Hayan follows a lead on her missing memories-Yohan, her childhood friend. But when she approaches him, trying to initiate a ten-year reunion, he…claims he doesn't know her?! Still, it just so happens that Yohan lives right near where Hayan grew up. Some answers are better than none, right? But things take a sharp turn for the worse when Hayan is paid a visit from the mastermind vampire himself, "God"…!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

STAR SEEKERS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG247540

(W) HYBE (A) HYBE

After believing themselves to be betrayed once more, Star One is at their lowest. They're able to escape, but it comes at a cost…Now without any help, the Boys of Destiny know they must confront the Dragon of the End that's coming to destroy their world. To stop it, the Boys of Destiny must embark on one last journey to discover the truth about the Dragon and about themselves.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

VILLAINESS TURNS THE HOURGLASS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

AUG247542

(W) Sansobee (A) Antstudio

The day of battle is approaching, and though Lady Isys has a growing uneasiness about the whole thing, the gears have been set into motion and it is much too late to stop them. Her anxiety is proven justified, however, when it's revealed that King Rohan has been in cahoots with the Crown prince all long! After years of careful planning and deliberation, when Aria sees Mielle on her knees awaiting execution, she realizes it may be time to reap her rewards-only, the best things in life should be saved for last, right?

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

VILLAINS ARE DESTINED TO DIE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

AUG247549

(W) Gwon Gyeoeul (A) Suol

Just when Penelope and Callisto think they're safe, a torrential wave plunges them deep into the ocean! All Penelope can focus on is getting out alive, so…how did she end up with Callisto's lips on hers?! With Eckles's affection meter reaching 99%, though, the duke's daughter can't afford to dwell on the other love interests. Her coming-of-age ceremony is swiftly approaching, which means the end of Hard Mode follows right behind. One measly percentage point away from finally escaping the game-can Penelope make it in time…?!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

A BUSINESS PROPOSAL TP VOL 08

YEN PRESS

AUG247475

(W) Haehwa (A) NARAK

To marry or not to marry-that has always been the question on Hari's mind since she started dating Taemu, but thanks to his endless patience and the Chairman's Oscar-worthy performance, she finally makes up her mind! But on the very day she decides to pop the question, disaster strikes…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

WORLD AFTER THE FALL GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

AUG247543

(W) singNsong (A) Undead Gamja

Jaehwan's long struggle in the vast realm of Chaos has come to a head. Between him and the entryway to Abyss stands an elite force of Masters one hundred strong. But Jaehwan has come to far to turn back-he will climb higher, even if it means paying the ultimate price…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

SOLO LEVELING TP VOL 11

YEN PRESS

AUG247527

(W) Chugong (A) DUBU

After saving Jinho from the vengeful Dongsoo Hwang, Jinwoo makes a public declaration that he will protect his family and friends no matter what. But when a close ally is killed in a sudden attack by the otherworldly Monarchs, Jinwoo is forced to reexamine who it is he wants to protect-and just how far he'll go to do so.

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!