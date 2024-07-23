Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: diamond, FandomWorld, sdcc

Diamond Comic Distributors Sells Directly To Consumers As FandomWorld

Diamond Comic Distributors has announced a new company called FandomWorld for San Diego Comic-Con, selling directly to consumers.

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors launches FandomWorld for direct-to-consumer sales.

FandomWorld debuts with SDCC exclusives and a 10% retailer referral program.

The platform will focus on toys, collectibles, and other non-print merchandise.

FandomWorld aims to avoid undercutting retailers while offering exclusive items.

Diamond Comic Distributors has announced a new company called FandomWorld for San Diego Comic-Con, which it describes as "a new frontier for fans and retailers" and that will debut at their SDCC booth, before launching across the Geppi Family Enterprises brands. What is it?

Basically it appears to be a direct-to-consumer online sales website that will give comic book store retailers who direct their customers towards them, 10% of any sales. Basically what Comixology used to do, until they didn't.

"This enables retailers to recommend products they may not stock due to space or budget constraints while still benefiting financially and delighting their customers."

And give Diamond a customer database of course. Do not expect this to be an uncontroversial move. But maybe the kind of thing that Diamond needs to keep the plates spinning after their big comics publishers went exclusive elsewhere. Diamond states "we are also working on ways retailers can offer products on their own sites or in their stores that would be fulfilled to consumers from the Diamond Distribution Center."

At launch, FandomWorld will focus on offering Limited Edition San Diego toy Exclusives plus a curated selection of in-stock, previously solicited toy merchandise. FandomWorld will also offer fans the ability to place pre-orders on new product being announced and displayed for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con. The goal of using San Diego is to "drive interest in these products, allowing retailers to make additional sales" and will also feature prominent links to the Comic Shop Locator Service.

We will keep an eye out for them on Wednesday night. Over time, FandomWorld states that they will expand pre-orders to offer a broad range of pop culture merchandise—like toys, collectibles, apparel, and games—and that Diamond Retailers in the FandomWorld Retailer Partner Program will be able to benefit.

As to offering comics, they state that "FandomWorld's primary focus is collectibles, toys, games, apparel, and other non-print merchandise. While we may occasionally offer exclusive comics at conventions to cater to our diverse audience of fans, you won't typically find comics on fandomworld.com."

They state that they will not try to undercut retailers with discounts, but may run sales. They will "occasionally feature pre-order exclusives that are not available to retailers. These exclusives are designed to provide fans with unique, limited-edition products that enhance their collections. Some of these products may be produced in such limited numbers that offering them to retailers as we do with other products will not be feasible." But that they will prioritise retailer orders over direct consumer orders if there is a conflict.

"We hear all the time that floor and storage space come at a premium in your stores, and you may not be able to stock as many products as you like," said Nance Romer, Diamond Executive Director of Retailer Services. "Often, you can meet your customers' needs by special ordering products from the Retailer Services site. Now, with our FandomWorld Retailer Partner Program, you can earn 10% of the sale price without the additional work of placing special orders or managing extra inventory. This program not only helps you generate additional revenue but also allows you to offer a broader range of products to your customers, enhancing their shopping experience and satisfaction."

