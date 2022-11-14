DickFire or DickBabs? Nightwing Fans Get To Choose Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Should Dick Grayson, Nightwing end up with Barbara Gordon, Batgirl? Or with Starfire? The eternal Batman battle will continue, with fans of thge Batbook or Teen Titans lining up their particular ship of choice. DC Comics has given all sorts of choices over the years., even marrying them off in various realities, even getting Batman to officiate in Death Metal, but it's never quite stuck, and editorial seems to vacillitate constantly, teasing and never delivering with either.

Well, this week is…. not exactly going to improve that is it? With Nightwing being visited by his open 5th dimensional imp creating one version of reality for him in tomorrow's Nightwing #98.

Do we really think they're going to go ahead with the actual marriage in #100 now that they've given us this red herring? While Titans United: Bloodpact #3, which remains in a possible DC continuity, but no none has actually confirmed, using the Titans lineup from the HBO TV Show

Kneel before Starfire indeed! Nightwing really is the Archie Andrews of DC Comics is he not?

NIGHTWING #98 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing meets Nite-Mite! (And Bitewing and Oracle and Daniele Di Nicuolo!) That's right, that meddling Nite-Mite booped himself from the fifth dimension, and after reading Seven Secrets, he hitchhiked his way over with Di Nicuolo into our Nightwing series! Trust us, you're not going to want to miss this one.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022 TITANS UNITED BLOODPACT #3 (OF 6) CVR A EDDY BARROWS

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Eddy Barrows

TITANS NO MORE. As the Church of the Raven closes in on a strangely altered world, Batman and Robin face their deadliest foe yet–Starfire! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022