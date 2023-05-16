Did Robert Kirkman Tell You The Big Void Rivals Secret? Last Thursday, Skybound hosted a retailer-only call about Void Rivals, the new series from Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici that launches in June.

Last Thursday, Skybound hosted a retailer-only call about Void Rivals, the new series from Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici that launches in June and promised some big reveals, including the secrets behind the debuting new shared universe before the debut issue FOCs on the 22nd of May. While Bleeding Cool wasn't invited (seriously, it was for the beat) we did learn that the call featured Kirkman, Skybound SVP/Publisher Sean Mackiewicz and was hosted by Skybound Brand Manager Morgan Perry (who announced the series back in February at ComicsPRO). It seems Robert Kirkman had a rather good time:

Very grateful to all the awesome comic shop retailers who joined our big VOID RIVALS call last Thursday. We revealed our super secret shared universe to them and it was great to get a first look at what it's like when people learn the surprise. — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) May 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And Skybound, true to their words, revealed the big secret – one which we're fairly certain we guessed correctly last month – to all the retailers in attendance, with Kirkman noting he would be particularly happy for every hour that this didn't leak. Retailers in attendance seem to have generally abided by Kirkman's wishes but have made a point to share their excitement online. Including Big Bang Comics, Acme Comics, Big Clutch (formerly SVP, Business Development at Skybound), Impulse Creations and Kings Cache.

Just out of a an incredible @Skybound retailer zoom meeting with @RobertKirkman and @SeanMackiewicz, hosted by @geauxta for the upcoming VOID RIVALS #1. This is out on the 14th of June and trust me, you do not want to miss this when it comes out. SO excited about this! pic.twitter.com/LncClr9hQi — Big Bang Comics (@TheBigBang_) May 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Listen. You want to make sure you have a preorder in on Void Rivals. This is one that stores, most stores, will under order but immediately everyone will ask for. Those conditions make it a prime candidate for a preorder. Maybe even your first ever preorder! Talk to your shop! https://t.co/Tr6KG4Q1ma — Lord Retail of the Known Universe (@LordRetail) May 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Was lucky to hop on a retailer conf call with @Skybound to learn more about upcoming debut VOID RIVALS by @RobertKirkman @LoreDeFelici. Amazing stuff! 100% CAN'T MISS TITLE!! Orders are due on the 22nd. You don't want to miss out on this! Get your order in ASAP!! #comics pic.twitter.com/NOLhIVlGip — Shawn Kirkham (@BigClutch) May 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And the announcement of a special spoiler variant related to this new shared universe has prompted Impulse Creations to list the aforementioned 1:100 variant for $150 right here, which might just be a steal down the road if Void Rivals explodes with collectors like so many Kirkman series in the past. While retailers have been especially tight-lipped about the specifics around what Kirkman, Mackiewicz and Perry revealed, it seems rather unlikely that someone won't tell their dear Uncle Rich about this secret before Void Rivals #1 goes on-sale on the 14th of June. We'll have to see who can, as Kirkman has urged, #KeepTheSecret. So maybe after telling all those retailers in attendance the big secret, Robert Kirkman might find it in his heart to call me and make my day by telling me how I guessed the secret correctly all without the help of a retailer call? A man can always dream. And can definitely remind you I told you so probably a day or two earlier than Skybound would like… they can go share a beer with Marvel right now I think.

VOID RIVALS #1 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

SERIES PREMIERE The blockbuster OBLIVION SONG team of ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI debut the biggest new comic book series of 2023 with the launch of AN ALL-NEW SHARED UNIVERSE and a SURPRISE you won't see coming! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe? In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

VOID RIVALS #2

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe continues here! After the jaw-dropping reveal in the debut issue, everything Darak and Solila thought they knew about the Sacred Ring's never-ending war has changed. To deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet-by any means necessary.In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99