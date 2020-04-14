All the Digital Comics Released This Week From Traditional Publishers

All major comic book publishers have pulled digital comics versions of new titles out this week, as they are still unable to publish them in print. There are exceptions for Archie's general market titles, collections already sold into the book market, and original graphic novels such as DC's Alt-Hero out today. Smaller publishers are less restrained. Also larger publishers are bringing in classic titles. More of the latter will be lined up tomorrow but these are the digital titles likely to be released this week. So once you've been through all that's free, here's what costs.

Digital Comics Released This Week

All-Out!! Vol. 13 $10.99

Altitude $15.99

Amalgama: Space Zombie Vol. 1 $5.99

Amazing Mary Jane Vol. 1: Down In Flames, Up In Smoke $8.99

Anti/Hero $9.99

Archie Milestones Digest #8 $5.99

Archie vs. Predator II Vol. 1 $15.99

Archie's Girls Betty & Veronica #77 $1.99

Archie's Girls Betty & Veronica #78 $1.99

The Argus #3 $2.99

Attack on Titan Vol. 30 $7.49

Avengers Masterworks Vol. 20 $16.99

B.A.E. Wulf: The Shadow Over Innsmarch $3.99

Baking with Kafka $14.99

Batman (2016-) Vol. 12: The City of Bane Part 1 $16.99

Batman: The Adventures Continue (2020-) #2 $0.99

BTOOOM! Vol. 26: Dark $6.99

BTOOOM! Vol. 26: Light $6.99

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Legacy Edition: Book One $13.99

Carthago Vol. 6: Heiress of the Carpathains $6.99

Carthago Vol. 7: The Kamchatka Trench $6.99

Carthago Vol. 8: Leviathan $6.99

Carthago Vol. 9: The Centenarian's Pact $6.99

Carthago Vol. 10: The Infinite Abyss $6.99

Case Closed Vol. 74: An Eye For An Eye $6.99

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 3: Through Hell $8.99

Death Of Wolverine Prelude: Three Months To Die $19.99

The Death-Defying 'Devil Vol 1 $7.99

Domestic Girlfriend Vol. 24 $10.99

Domestic Girlfriend #269 $1.99

The Dorm of Love and Secrets Vol. 3 $10.99

The EC Archives: Impact $13.99

EDENS ZERO #90 $0.99

Emily Corn $6.99

Extrême Orient $5.99

Famous First Edition: New Fun #1 C-63 $12.99

Farewell, My Dear Cramer Vol. 9 $10.99

Fight Club 3 $19.99

Fragtime $13.99

Ghosted in L.A. Vol. 1 $10.49

Ghostly Things Vol. 2 $9.99

Giant $16.99

Godzilla: Complete Rulers of Earth Vol. 1 $24.99

Goodbye, My Rose Garden Vol. 1 $9.99

Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Book Three $29.99

The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! Vol. 1 $10.99

Himouto! Umaru-chan Vol. 9 $9.99

Hitorijime My Hero Vol. 7 $7.99

Hollow Girl Vol. 3: Mr. Twitch $5.99

Hope: All Alone $5.99

Irena Vol. 1 #2: Wartime Ghetto $4.99

Killing and Dying $14.99

Killswitch Vol. 1 $5.99

Kingdom Hearts III #9 $1.99

Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 6 $6.49

La vérité est au fond des rêves $5.99

League Of Legends: Zed #6 (of 6) $3.99

Lost On Planet Earth (comiXology Originals) #1 (of 5) $2.99

Mad World Vol. 1 $4.49

Mad World Vol. 2 $4.49

Mad World Vol. 3 $4.49

Marauders by Gerry Duggan Vol. 1 $10.99

THE MERMAID PRINCE Vol. 3 $6.99

Monster Planet #5 $3.99

My Boyfriend in Orange Vol. 9 $10.99

My Monster Girl's Too Cool for You #75 $1.99

My Room is a Dungeon Rest Stop Vol. 2 $9.99

My Roomie Is a Dino Vol. 2 $10.99

MYSTERIA ROMANTICA Vol. 2 $5.99

New Gods by Gerry Conway $34.99

Nils #3: The Tree of Life $4.99

Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 $7.99

Ran the Peerless Beauty Vol. 7 $10.99

Rascal $12.99

Seamus (the Famous) $3.99

Shortcomings $11.99

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Vol. 11 $6.49

Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper $14.99

Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion $16.99

Starcadia Quest: Heart of a Star $9.49

Streamliner #1: Bye-bye Lisa Dora $1.99

The SuperFogeys #9 $0.99

Sweet Heart #3 $2.99

Teen Titans Go! To Camp (2020) #8 FREE

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100: Deluxe Edition $14.99

To Your Eternity #122 $0.99

Twin Worlds #3 $0.99

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: Big Squirrels Don't Cry $12.99

Vagrant Queen: A Planet Called Doom #4 $3.99

Vampblade Season 4 #9 $0.99

Vampironica: New Blood #4 $3.99

Villains Seeking Hero Vol. 1 $5.99

Villains Seeking Hero #6 $2.99

Villains Seeking Hero #7 $2.99

Villains Seeking Hero #8 $2.99

Where That Love Went (Yaoi Manga) Vol. 1 $6.99

Xena Warrior Princess Vol. 1: Contest of Pantheons $7.49

Yellow Claw (1956-1957) #2 $1.99

Yellow Claw (1956-1957) #3 $1.99

Yellow Claw (1956-1957) #4 $1.99

You Got Me, Sempai! Vol. 8 $10.99