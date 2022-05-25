Does Jane Foster Have Hammer Envy In Avengers #56? (Spoilers)

Jane Foster was the girlfriend of Donald Blake, who became the host of Thor, The God Of Thunder before he realised in an early Stan Lee retcon that he was always Thor. More recently, she gained the power of Thor herself when Thor Odinson was proved unworthy to himself. Currently, she is the Valkyrie of the Marvel Universe and a member of the Avengers in her own right, but there's a film coming up with Jane Foster as Thor, based on those earlier comics. And so, the comic books are going to have to find a way for Jane Foster to pick up the hammer again.

With Jane Foster, alongside the other Avengers, receiving temptations from the Multiversal council of Mephisto demons (because everything has to be multiverse these days, right?) But even those fantasies don't hold well together.

And the real world doesn't always seem to match up to those demon-driven fantasies, no matter how detestable.

Jane Foster really, really, really wants to hold Mjolnir for herself again. Even though it is currently possessed by Odin himself, that doesn't seem to stop her.

And yes, the words of Captain Hammer in Doctor Horrible ring through my ears.

Penis envy was theorised by Dr Sigmund Freud as a stage in which young girls experience anxiety upon realisation that they do not have a penis, one of a series of transitions towards becoming an adult. It has been widely criticised at the time and in subsequent decades, but it has been used to throw at all sorts of women who dare to challenge a man over one thing or another, or want to take on a role traditionally performed by a man. And usually says much more about the person throwing the insult than whom it is directed against.

Because sometimes a hammer is just a hammer. Right, Siggy?

