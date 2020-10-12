Donny Cates Confirms Wereworld With Dylan Burnett For October

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool announced two new comic books to be published by Image Comics, both written by Donny Cates. One called Wereworld by with Dylan Burnett who he worked with on Cosmic Ghost Rider and Interceptor, coloured by Dean White and lettered by John J Hill, a project teased by them both before lockdown. The second series, Flood, is drawn by Donny's wife Megan Hutchison, coloured by Dee Cunniffe and also lettered by John J Hill.

Well, it was enough for Donny to confirm Wereworld for October (2021 presumably) from Image Comics, with the following artwork.

Followed by the art we had previously run.

Wereworld – world full of wolves or a world that turns into a wolf? Either would be possible from this fellow. Regarding our original report, Donny stated "Part of this is true. Part of it is false. I won't say which is which. But yeah, get excited. ;)" Could it be that Flood is only out in 2022? Because it does appear that everything else should be locked down. We will see. We know little about Flood, save for the creative team – and these words.

We can't go out into the black, when things go out they don't come back. Down is safe, up is death, you'll black out and lose your breath. Bends and breaks and teeth and fins, don't fight the dark… it always wins.

Maybe you'll find out more in Crossover #1, out in November and FOCing today.

