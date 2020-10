Donny Cates Dominates Advance Reorders With Crossover, Venom, Thor

This must be Donny Cates Day… Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

Donny Cates has the top six advance reorders to himself, courtesy of Crossover, Venom and Thor. Indeed, he had thirteen slots – over half – of the top twenty-five for these three titles with their various cover. This is Donny Cates' world, we just live in it.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Product Price Publisher CROSSOVER #1 CVR A SHAW & STEWART $3.99 IMAGE COMICS CROSSOVER #1 CVR C SHAW $3.99 IMAGE COMICS CROSSOVER #1 CVR B STEGMAN & CUNNIFFE $3.99 IMAGE COMICS VENOM #25 5TH PTG BAGLEY VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV JOHNSON $3.99 IMAGE COMICS THOR #9 LARROCA FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #1 CVR D BLANK CVR $3.99 IMAGE COMICS VENOM #28 2ND PTG GEDEON VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51.LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #2 6TH PTG COIPEL VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #26 4TH PTG COELLO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ORIGINS #1 (OF 6) CVR A REBELKA $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 CVR A LEE (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GARNEY VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #9 FRISON VALKYRIE PHOENIX VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS CREATION #1 2ND PTG LARRAZ VAR $6.99 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 KANE DM VA $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SHANG-CHI #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG SU VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FACTOR #4 2ND PTG SHAVRIN VAR XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MOORE $3.99 IMAGE COMICS X-MEN #14 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MARAUDERS #14 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Product Price Publisher BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY LIBRARY EDITION HC VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS GOLDEN AGE MARVEL COMICS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 SCHOMBURG DM VAR $150.00 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ROYAL CITY HC VOL 01 COMPLETE COLLECTION (MR) $44.99 IMAGE COMICS ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE HC NEW ED VOL 01 (MR) $99.99 DC COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLL TP DEMON BEAR SAGA DM VAR NEW PTG $39.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DITKO IS STRANGE KING-SIZE HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS JOHNNY HOMICIDAL MANIAC SC NEW PTG $24.95 SLAVE LABOR GRAPHICS HARLEEN HC (MR) $29.99 DC COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY DLX LTD HC VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C: 0-1-2) $79.99 DARK HORSE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN GAUNTLET COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 02 $44.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS SUPERMAN EXILE AND OTHER STORIES OMNIBUS HC $125.00 DC COMICS PULP HC (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS ATLAS AT WAR HC GN (RES) (C: 0-1-0) $65.00 NAVAL INSTITUTE PRESS MARVEL CLASSICS COMICS OMNIBUS HC $150.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL TP VOL 00 DONT CALL IT TEAM UP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS

DC Comcis Top 10 Ordered Comics this week through UCS Comics Distributors

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #100 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ WRAPAROUND (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL ROBIN KING #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RILEY ROSSMO DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #98 CVR A DAVID FINCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #99 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR)