Don't Touch Dick's Puppy – Nightwing #78 Preview

Doick Grayson is returning to the DC Universe with his head back on straight – and turned by Barbara Gordon in Nightwing #78 by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, spinning out of Infinite Frontier. And we have a look at what is to come…

And Dick Grayson seems to be bringing a new partner into battle. His very own bloodhound.

Could that make him vulnerable to outside pressure?

Not really. But how long will this dog be sticking around?

Could be a little longer from all accounts. The big question is whether Dick Grayson will have to choose between one partner and a mother? A boy and his dog, or his annulled wife, Barbara Gordon? Will any of what happened in Death Metal be acknowledged? Or will they really not say a thing? And what about what happened between Barbara and Jason in Three Jokers? Remember, everything happened and everything matters, so there is more to come down upon their collective heads in months to come. And Tom Taylor, rapidly becoming the Al Ewing of DC Comics, is set to bring it all about. And in Gotham, it's okay for the police to have guns…

NIGHTWING #78

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

variant cover by SKAN

ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Nightwing is back—and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger! But his adopted city has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco. When Nightwing enlists Batgirl's help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero.

The New York Times bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) and artist Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad) are about to take Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero!