Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard Return to Plastic: Death & Dolls

Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard of Plastic, Plush, and Vinyl return to Plastic in Image Comics' June solicits, with Plastic: Death & Dolls.

Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard of Plastic, Plush, and Vinyl are returning to the Plastic universe with a new comic book series a part of Image Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations, with Plastic: Death & Dolls #1 as a five-issue mini-series.

"I can't wait for everyone to read this one," said Wagner. "I think it's Daniel and my best work to date. Not only do we get to play with Edwyn again (this time with him in full serial killer mode), but we get to show off our vision of the quirky and odd 10-year-old Edwyn, his relationship with his mother, and how this little guy ended up decapitating his first victim." Hillyard added: "Getting to spend some quality time with Edwyn again after… well, what seems like only yesterday, really, was just so much fun. Who would have thought that a story about a serial killer in love with a blow-up sex doll would turn out to be so loved, and get a sequel to-boot. It's a wild crazy ride, and I'm not just saying this, but you won't want to miss the ending." "In Plastic: Death & Dolls, readers learn what drove Edwyn to commit his first kill at 10-years-old and how that set him on a blood-soaked path of decapitations, sporks, and dolls on his way to finding the one true love of his life…a sex doll named Virginia."

Plastic: Death & Dolls #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 12th of June.

PLASTIC DEATH & DOLLS #1 (OF 5) CVR A DANIEL HILLYARD & MICHELLE MADSEN (MR)

(W) Doug Wagner (A) Daniel Hillyard (CA) Daniel Hillyard, Michelle Madsen

MINISERIES PREMIERE. EVERYONE'S FAVORITE SERIAL KILLER HAS RETURNED! Learn how Edwyn came to his first kill at 10 years old and how that set him on a blood-soaked path of decapitations, sporks, and dolls on his way to finding the one true love of his life…a sex doll named Virginia. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/12/2024

