Dr. Nemesis's Miracle Hangover Cure in Way of X #3 [Preview]

Nightcrawler isn't feeling too well after a night at the Hellfire Gala. And who can blame him? A Marvel crossover event stretching the events of a single night into twelve separate issues in order to bilk as much money as possible out of gullible X-Men fans? That kind of cash grab would make anyone feel a little queasy. Luckily, Dr. Nemesis has the cure, and even though he's just invented it, Kurt is more than happy to swill it down in this preview. Hey, if nothing else, you can rest assured there would be very little COVID vaccine hesitation in the mutant community. Check out a preview of Way of X #3 below.

WAY OF X #3 GALA

MARVEL COMICS

APR210794

APR210796 – WAY OF X #3 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR – $3.99

APR210797 – WAY OF X #3 QUINN CHARACTER DESIGN VAR – $3.99

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

MAKE MORE MUTANTS.

• It's the Hellfire Gala hangover.

• Nightcrawler tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa by investigating all its laws, starting with…

• **SEXY SAXOPHONE SOLO**

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99