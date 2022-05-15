Duo #1 Preview: Two Heroes Better Than One?

A brand new Milestone hero debuts in this preview of Duo #1, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

DUO #1

DC Comics

0322DC066

0322DC067 – Duo #1 Erica Henderson Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Khoi Pham, Scott Hanna (CA) Dike Ruan

When Milestone returned, Reginald Hudlin and Denys Cowan weren't planning to stop there! Now they wel-come you to a whole new realm of original characters, extending far beyond Dakota…welcome to Earth-M! Nanotech engineers Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim are committed to only one thing more than each other: using their regenerative nanobots to save the world. And following a violent attack, those very same nanobots end up saving David and Kelly's lives…sort of. Their salvation comes with an unexpected consequence: husband and wife awaken to realize that they now share one super-powered body! Writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman) and artist Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) team up to introduce two thrilling new superheroes in the body of one, with the power of billions of nanobots. But how close is too close, with the love of your life literally in your head? And what happens when a couple so closely bound dis-covers they have very different ideas about how their newfound powers should be used?

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $3.99

