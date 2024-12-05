Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: greg hildebrandt, rip

Dynamite Entertainment's Tribute To The Late Greg Hildebrandt

Dynamite Entertainment's tribute to the late Greg Hildebrandt appears in all their comic books this month.

Appearing in Dynamite Entertainment comic book titles this month is a tribute to the artist, Greg Hildebrandt, who died at the end of October. It reads;

"Dynamite has lost a great friend and incredible talent. Greg was a master. One of the greatest the world has ever seen. He wowed and inspired fans and appreciators of fine art with six and a half decades of brilliant painting across genres, beloved franchises, and his own passions. We extend our condolences to the Hildebrandt family, his wife Jean Scrocco, and all those close to him. Godspeed Greg, the world has been better with your having blessed us with your talent, and your work will continue to inspire forever. Greg Hildebrandt, rest in peace. January 23, 1939 – October 31, 2024."

Greg Hildebrandt, artist and illustrator best known for his work in Star Wars, Marvel Masterpieces, Magic: The Gathering and The Lord of the Rings alongside his late twin brother died at the age of 85 at the end of October. The Hildebrants' work included the very first Star Wars movie, in which Luke Skywalker held a lightsaber over his head, which came after their artwork for the official The Lord of the Rings calendars. Their Marvel Masterpieces work for Marvel Comics, and their trading cards spurred an entire industry. Tim Hildebrandt died in 2006, aged 67. Individually, Greg contributed to the art for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's albums and concert merchandise, Black Sabbath's Mob Rules album, his American Beauties pinup art and covers for IDW Star Trek comics. He also illustrated classic fiction Greg Hildebrandt's Favorite Fairy Tales, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Cottontail's Surprise, Peter Pan and Robin Hood to Dracula, Poe: Stories and Poems and The Phantom of the Opera. He recently contributed to Operation USA's benefit anthology book, Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds. Greg married his first wife, Diana F. Stankowski, in 1963, who modelled for Princess Leia on the Star Wars movie poster and had two daughters and a son. In 1991, Greg became the partner of longtime colleague Jean Scrocco, and they married in 2009.

