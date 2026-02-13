Dynamite Launches The Boys Bloody Blind Bag Edition

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: blind bag, blind bags, the boys

Ahead of The Boys returning to its fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video on the 8th of April, Dynamite Entertainment, publishers of the original The Boys comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, is publishing The Boys Bloody Blind Bags with key rare issues added to the bags.

"The Boys Bloody Blind Bags contains three separate limited-edition variants of some of the key issues of the series with unique variant covers drawn at random from a range of art exclusive to this offering. Packed with a thrilling triple threat of comics that on their own would all be grail pieces for anyone's collection. These bags also celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Boys, complementing a new printing run on the omnibus volumes for retailers and readers hitting stores in April. This blood-splattered (not literally!) blind bag showcases great collectibles that could include some of the following:"

The Boys #1 – first appearances of Billy Butcher, Wee Hughie, and A-Train

The Boys #2 – first appearances of Frenchie, The Female, and Mother's Milk

The Boys #3 – first appearances of Homelander, Starlight, Black Noir, and Queen Maeve

The Boys #4 – first appearance of The Deep, full team appearance of The Seven, and Teenage Kix

The Boys #7 – first Dynamite issue, first appearances of Stormfront, The Legend, and more

The Boys #52 – first appearance of Soldier Boy

The Boys #65 – epic death of Homelander, and origin of Black Noir

It was the moment that Invincible Universe: Battle Beast from Skybound/Image Comics topped the chart and got 400,000 orders that cemented it. Everyone else was going to do blind bag variant covers as well. DC Comics with the upcoming Batman #1 with foil variants. The Mark Spears' Monsters prequel from Keenspot. Titan Comics with Heatseeker Exposed with infinite variety. And Dynamite with Die!namite #1 and Vampirella #8. Though it is a dangerous game, get it wrong like Vault did with Post Malone's Big Rig and people will burn them and post it on TikTok.

