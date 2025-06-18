Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

Batman #1 Still On The 3rd Of September, Oversized With Blind Bags

Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is still scheduled for the 3rd of September, and will have a Giant-Sized edition and blind bags

Article Summary Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez arrives September 3 with a new creative team and direction

Issue debuts a redesigned Batman costume, new Batmobile, and a vibrant Gotham City aesthetic

Multiple variant covers, blind bag foil editions, and a giant-sized 11”x17” special edition available

Cardstock, foil, DC Showcase, and ratio variants from top artists like Jim Lee and Artgerm offered

Batman Volume 4 #163 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair may have been delayed to October. But the new Batman Vol 5 #1 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey and Clayton Cowles. which is replacing it, is still scheduled for the 9th of September. And now will include a "Blind as a Bat" bagged edition with a foil version of one of the other covers, at random, for $9.99.

And as with the current Batman H2SH storyline, the new Batman #1 will also be published as a Giant-Size Special Edition at 11" x 17" , the same size as an art board, with Jiménez's main cover and will be available with a standard card stock cover for $14.99 and a foil variant for $19.99.

The first issue will have a main cover by Jiménez and cardstock variants by an array of artists including Jim Lee, Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto, J. Scott Campbell, Frank Quitely, Gabriele Dell'Otto, and Julian Totino Tedesco, as well as a Bat-Symbol variant, a 1:25 variant by Andy Kubert, and a 1:50 variant by David Aja. Batman #1 will cost $4.99 for the main cover and $5.99 for the cardstock variants. In addition, DC will offer a premium "DC Showcase" wraparound variant by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau with an MSRP of $24.99.

This will come with a redesigned Batman costume, a new Batmobile, and a new pop-influenced look for Gotham City. "Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We've got a new Batmobile, we've got a new costume, we've got new characters, and we've got a lot of old ones too —good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all." says Fraction. And as we saw at the end of Zdarsky's run, Jim Gordon is a street cop. And the Arkham Tower is on the skyline…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!